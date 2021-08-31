Leni Klum, Heidi Klum’s daughter, makes runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana show in Italy wearing blue bubble dress and crown

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni looked stunning as she walked the runway for the big event in Italy recently. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/acepixs

Leni Klum is paving her own path as a budding model.

The stunner and mini-me to mom and former supermodel Heidi Klum strutted her stuff on the runway as she made her runway debut for Dolce & Gabanna’s Alta Moda show in Venice, Italy this weekend.

Leni easily and gracefully channeled her supermodel mom in her runway debut

Leni, 17, worked it as she graced the event donning a rich blue bubble dress, blue stone-encrusted crown, and a matching chunky purple and blue gemstone necklace and earrings.

In posts shared to her Instagram page, a proud Heidi showed her support for her daughter with some seriously stunning shots of Leni on the runway.

The America’s Got Talent judge also lovingly posted a video of Leni giving her mom a sweet little smile after pausing her walk to show off her outfit for the crowd.

In another post, Heidi captured her daughter starting her runway walk with the caption, “Proud mom” next to a flurry of blue heart emojis.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The oldest of Heidi’s four children, which include sons Johan and Henry and daughter Lou with singer Seal, Leni is the biological daughter of Italian businessman and partial team owner of Formula One’s Flavio Briatore.

A rocky end for Heidi and Seal

Heidi married Seal in 2005 and the Crazy crooner then legally adopted Heidi’s first-born four years later. The couple legally separated in 2012 after a reportedly contentious ending to their nearly seven-year-long marriage.

According to a report put out by TMZ, rumors of Seal’s “inability to control his anger” swirled around the couple post break up, along with accusations of infidelity that were reportedly denied by a third party close to the couple.

Leni made her modeling debut in 2020 alongside Heidi

Although walking a runway for the first time is undoubtedly a major milestone in a model’s career, Leni began her career at the tender age of 16 in December 2020.

The blonde beauty shared the cover of Germany’s Vogue with mom Heidi for their January/February 2021 issue.

The pair as Heidi donned a raspberry-pink jacket and deep teal blue slacks, with Leni wearing a matching teal blue jacket on top of a grass-green blouse and raspberry pink pants.

With a new career in the making after being signed with CAA Fashion this past July, the world is sure to see some more great things from the aspiring model.