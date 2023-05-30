Succession finale cast members Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin celebrate by shaving Jeremy Strong’s head

Succession’s cast and crew marked the show’s final occasion by giving Jeremy Strong a fresh cut. And by a new cut, we mean bare as a newborn Shiv baby.

The show recently finished a long and healthy run at HBO this past Sunday.

And while the events of the final episodes were bleak and life-altering for the characters, the actors appeared to be having the time of their lives behind the scenes.

In a video that popped up on TikTok, actors Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin are recorded shaving their pretend sibling’s head on the final day of shooting.

The video shows the lighthearted spirit between performers while the show was filming.

Jeremy Strong gets his head shaved on the final day of Succession

The video shows Kieran Culkin taking the first buzz to the Kendall Roy actor’s head, and Strong looks in the mirror as the cast and crew laugh.

Culkin hands the clippers to fellow actress Snook, humorously saying, “Get in there.” She does so with little hesitation.

They let other cast members partake in the fun as Strong sits there shirtless and vulnerable, smiling.

The shaved actor then jokingly asks if Culkin wants a shave, to which he gives a Roman Roy-inspired refusal.

But that’s not everything revealed in the video.

The TikTok also hints at what sequence the show wrapped in during production.

The kitchen scene from the Succession series finale

The clothing attire indicates Succession Season 4 wrapped filming on the scene involving the three siblings having fun together in Barbados for one last time.

It’s a fitting place to end the production as the three prominent cast members are free to be silly together, as they joke about frozen bread knobbies and Peter’s forbidden cheese.

The end of the scene sees siblings Roman and Shiv make a disgusting shake in a blender and force Kendall to drink it as a right of passage to become CEO, followed by Roman dumping it on his older brother’s head.

A grotesque metaphor for becoming CEO of Waystar Royco.

And as other commenters on the viral TikTok video have noted, Connor Roy has once again been left out of the shenanigans.

The “Conheads” will one day have their day of redemption.

The accolades of the series cannot be challenged. Succession has won thirteen Emmys and five Golden Globes in the show’s entire run.

Not to mention a well-deserved Grammy nomination for composer Nicholas Britell.

The HBO series will undoubtedly be missed in the wake of changes at Warner Brothers.

Succession can be streamed in its entirety on Max.