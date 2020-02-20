Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela is an adult film star called ‘Sugar Star’

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Mikaela, announced in an interview with The Sun that she launched her career in the adult entertainment industry.

She revealed that she wants to become a strip club dancer and an adult film star performing under the name Sugar Star.

She is already producing solo adult videos and plans to get a job as a strip club dancer after she obtains a sex worker license in Tennessee.

“Even though it’s legal to be an adult actor and make and write erotica privately, you can’t do it publicly without a license in Tennessee,” she told The Sun.

She only recently told her parents, Hollywood director Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw, about her career choice. She said they were intrigued about it but weren’t upset.

She added that they were supportive of her aspiration, and she hoped that her career would make her financially independent of them.

She also said that her fiance, Chuck Pankow, a professionals darts player, was also supportive, although it took him some time to adjust.

Mikaela wants to capitalize on her body

Mikaela told The Sun that she decided to launch her career because she was tired of “not being able to capitalize” on her body and of being told to hate her body.

She also got tired of “working day-to-day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul.”

“I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”

However, she understood that some people would be resentful or angry about the career choice she made despite her privileged upbringing.

Mikaela will only do “solo stuff”

She explained that she plans to do only “solo stuff” and that she won’t engage in sex with other actors on camera out of respect for her 47-year-old partner Pankow.

“The reason I don’t want to do anything outside of solo stuff is because I feel like it would be a violation of my boundaries and my relationship with my significant other.”

She said she plans to focus on fetish videos in which she appears alone.

She opened up about her experience of sexual abuse

Mikaela revealed that she was the victim of abuse by sexual predators while growing up. She experienced abuse while she was in boarding school.

She declined to say who the sexual predators were but she said they were not members of her family or other people close to her.

The alleged abuse affected her mental health and led to problems, such as anorexia, borderline personality, and alcoholism, she claimed.

She was full of praises for her parents

She described Spielberg and Capshaw as amazing parents who have shared in her “fights and struggles.”

She had a close relationship with Steven Spielberg while growing up, and her love for sci-fi and fantasy was due to his influence.

“They are some of the least spiteful people I know. I love them so deeply,” she said

Who is Mikaela?

Mikaela was born on February 28, 1996. She is 23 years old. She was adopted by Spielberg and his wife Capshaw when she was a baby.

She has six siblings — Jessica Capshaw, Max Samuel Spielberg, Theo Spielberg, Sasha Rebecca Spielberg, Sawyer Avery Spielberg, and Destry Allyn Spielberg — according to The Sun.

You can find Mikaela here on Instagram, where she is known as vandal_princess. She has more than 7,700 followers on Instagram.

Her Instagram account is set to private, but according to her profile page, she is planning to set up another page called Onlyfans.