Steve Harvey says he ‘lost a lot of respect’ for Will Smith after Oscars incident

Steve Harvey at NBC Summer TCA Press Tour held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

While the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap occurred over a month ago, it hasn’t stopped comedians from continuing to weigh in on the matter. That includes talk show host Steve Harvey.

The Family Feud host gave a speech at Georgia State University in Atlanta and commented on Smith slapping Chris Rock during this year’s Academy Awards, saying he “lost a lot of respect” for Smith. He also said he probably wouldn’t have had so much restraint from fighting back afterward.

Harvey’s comments have surfaced in various reports after comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage by an armed man in Los Angeles, and Chris Rock was present to make a quick joke about Will Smith.

Steve Harvey comments about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

While speaking at a Georgia State University law class in Atlanta, Georgia, comedian Steve Harvey brought up the incident which happened during the live telecast of this year’s Oscars. Actor Will Smith slapped onstage presenter Chris Rock following a joke Rock made about Will’s wife and her bald look.

While Rock commented onstage about getting slapped by Will Smith, he didn’t go after the actor after getting hit or rush backstage for help. Instead, Rock carried on with the show and his job of presenting. Steve Harvey said if he were in that situation, he probably wouldn’t have been as graceful in reacting to that.

“I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity. On a scale of 1 to 10, I’m like a 2. That’s the level of Christianity I can work on,” Harvey said, per Atlanta Black Star. “You slap T.D. Jakes, he’ll turn the other cheek. You slap me? If you sit back in your seat, Jada [Will’s wife] would have to move out of the way. That’s the type of Christian I am.”

Harvey also said Smith slapping Rock was a “punk move,” as the King Richard star knew he could get away with it due to Rock being on the Oscars stage.

“I lost a lot of respect for him,” Harvey said of Will Smith’s actions at the awards show.

It’s not the first time that Harvey has spoken publicly about a celebrity’s behavior either. Weeks ago, he stepped into the fray of the Kanye West feud with D.L. Hughley, calling out the rapper for starting something with the fellow comedian.

“Pull up, it ain’t what you want. If y’all do get to scrapping, all my cash on D.L., cause you have no idea. You been a lil politically, socially conscious rapper—we from a a**-whoopin’ era…We from a whole ’nother era,” Harvey said during The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

Chris Rock joked about Smith after comedian Dave Chappelle got attacked

While Harvey’s comments were originally made in late April, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, they have surfaced days after comedian Dave Chappelle got tackled by a man who rushed on stage during his comedy set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The man, armed with a replica gun and a knife attached to it, was quickly surrounded by security and subdued, which included a beatdown at the hands of several individuals. That included Chappelle, who told the crowd after that he “stomped” the man.

The attacker was taken away, cuffed to a gurney, and, based on photos that surfaced later, suffered a broken arm and bruises to his face.

Chris Rock was also at the Hollywood Bowl event, and grabbed the mic for a quick joke following the onstage incident, asking the crowd, “Was that Will Smith?”

It was the first time that Rock had publicly mentioned Smith following the Oscars incident, as he’d previously said he was still processing things and wouldn’t be talking about it until he “got paid.”

During a recent late show appearance, comedian Kevin Hart commented about the Chappelle incident, saying it was something that “needed to happen,” referring to the man getting his “a** whooped” onstage after trying to attack the comedian. Hart explained it would serve as an example to others considering trying the same thing at an event.