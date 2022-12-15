Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s cause of death confirmed by coroner

Stephen Boss pictured arriving at the world premiere Of Disney’s Mulan held at the El Capitan Theatre. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ cause of death has been ruled a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The coroner’s report confirms initial reports surrounding his tragic death at just 40 years of age. Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in a motel near his home.

Boss publicly celebrated his ninth anniversary with his wife, Allison Holker, just days before he died.

On Wednesday, the late star’s wife, and fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum confirmed his death and paid tribute to him.

She described Stephen as “the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Ellen DeGeneres, who was friends and co-workers with tWitch on her hit talk show, broke her silence yesterday, expressing heartbreak over the news.

Stephen Boss did not appear distressed before death, according to motel staff

Stephen reportedly checked into a motel less than one mile from his home in Los Angeles.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, his wife, Allison, frantically went to the police station after she noticed he left their home without his car.

According to TMZ, the motel staff they spoke to said Boss didn’t appear to be distressed, and there were no visible signs of suicidal thoughts.

He reportedly checked in with a small bag and had booked a room for only one night.

He was found dead in the bathroom of his room when staff checked to find out why he missed his checkout time.

The staff reportedly didn’t hear any gunfire, which TMZ says may be due to the layout of the motel rooms, which could isolate loud noise.

Justin Timberlake reacts to Stephen Boss’ tragic death

Justin shared a heartbreaking tribute to Boss, who was his friend for over 20 years.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors,” he wrote on Twitter.

The singer highlighted how depression is not always visible, adding, “You just never know what someone is really going through.”

Justin then reminded his followers to do a wellness check on their loved ones and practice self-love.

“Take care of yourselves. LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time.”

Take care of yourselves. LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time.



You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy.

🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/rfe2NkhbCX — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) December 14, 2022

Boss is survived by his wife, Allison Holker, and their three children, Weslie Fowler, Maddox Laurel, and Zaia.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.