SpotemGottem reportedly shot 5 times in Miami drive-by shooting

Beat Box rapper SpotemGottem has been shot multiple times in his home state. Pic credit: @spotemgottem/Instagram.

Florida rapper SpotemGottem has been shot multiple times and is in hospital, according to multiple reports.

WizDaWizard was found dead in Florida this morning; however, there is no link connecting the two shootings.

A representative for the 19-year-old rapper confirmed that he was a victim of a drive-by shooting in a short statement to Complex.

The statement read, “SpotemGottem was the victim of a drive-by shooting this morning, leaving the studio.”

Early reports claimed that SpotemGottem, real name Nehemiah Harden, was in critical condition. However, TMZ reports that the Miami rapper was transported to the hospital in stable condition, and the shooting was a road rage incident.

The report says that the shooting took place around 3 am on Friday after SpotemGottem left a music recording studio. The shooter allegedly fired at least 22 shots at the driver’s side of the rapper’s car.

SpotemGottem shot on both legs

The Beat Box rapper was reportedly on the passenger side of the vehicle, southbound on the I-9.

His driver was shot in the hip, and the rapper suffered gunshot wounds on both legs. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Florida rapper SpotemGottem is best known for his hit record Beat Box. After the record was remixed with a feature from Pooh Shiesty, it went viral on TikTok due to a dance challenge called the “Junebug.”

The record charted in the Billboard Hot 100, and DaBaby released a viral freestyle version. In addition, several artists, including Polo G, Mulatto, and NLE Choppa, have contributed to remixes of the hit song.

SpotemGottem falsely linked to an unsolved murder

In August, the Dallas Police Department released a report linking the rapper to the murder investigation of Reginald Agnew, Jr.

A KDFW Fox 4 report video, which has since been deleted, reported Detective Patty Belew’s claim that the video’s lyrics were an “attack on Agnew and mocking Dallas police.”

The report has since been updated, stating the rapper is no longer a person of interest.

SpotemGottem’s lawyer released a statement via Complex, accusing the police department of libel.

“Over the last five days, multiple attempts to contact the Dallas Police Department have been made in an effort to address the reckless, false statements made by Dallas Homicide Detective Patty Belew to Fox4News (KDFW) regarding the involvement of Nehemiah Harden a/k/a Spottemgottem in the death of Reginal Agnew, Jr,” his lawyer stated.

Furthermore, the lawyer says that the rapper was no longer a person of interest.

He continued, “Finally, this morning, the Dallas Police Department made contact with my office confirming that Mr. Harden is cleared in the investigation of the murder of Reginal Agnew, Jr.”