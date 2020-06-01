Snoop Dogg Just Eat advert: Rapper banks millions as face of food delivery service

The Snoop Dogg Just Eat advert has put plenty of people on to the food delivery service thanks to a catchy rap song and video starring the rapper.

It’s also helped continue adding money to the hip-hop star’s bank account, as Snoop has reportedly made millions and is now the face of the brand.

Snoop Dogg Just Eat advert brings custom lyrics and video

The Snoop Dogg advertisement is a mini hip-hop music video called Did Somebody Say – Just Eat. In the ad, Snoop is kicking back and hears a song playing over his television.

“I’m sick of this, get those Just Eat fools on the line,” Snoop says to an associate before getting on the phone.

Soon enough, the video transitions to a recreation of Snoop’s classic Drop It Like It’s Hot music video. However, Snoop delivers an all-new rap song, complete with lyrics about various fast food.

“Hungry dog’s gotta eat, I get mine every day of the week,” Snoop raps.

“Chicken wings to the crib I’m sittin’ in. Burger in the Lolo, hope they put the pickle in,” Snoop Dogg continues in the catchy track for the UK food delivery service.

The full Just Eat ad is shown below complete with subtitles. As of this report, the video has 7.1 million views and counting on YouTube, making it a viral smash hit.

Snoop Dogg and Just Eat deal is a ‘massive success for all’

According to The Sun’s report, Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., has banked at least $6.5 million for the Just Eat advertisement.

That’s according to a music insider who indicated that “It’s easy money and the adverts have proved a hit with audiences.”

“Snoop is a legendary character so the negotiation took time and plenty of cash. But having him on board has not only driven sales, it’s given the brand a massive boost,” the insider mentioned.

Snoop Dogg rose to fame as the protege of West coast rap star Dr. Dre in songs and music videos for Deep Cover, Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang, and more. Since then, he’s parlayed a successful music career into plenty of other ventures and endorsements.

It’s certainly not the first time that the hip-hop legend has been associated with fast food ads either. Snoop popped up in commercials for Burger King and Dunkin’ Donuts’ over the past year.

He’s not only a highly-recognized celebrity, but he’s known for championing marijuana over the years. So that association between weed and the munchies is helping out in a big way.

“The deal has been a massive success for all involved — Snoop’s laughing all the way to the bank,” the music insider said of the Snoop Dogg Just Eat advert.