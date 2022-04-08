SNL’s Kenan Thompson and wife Christina are divorcing after 11 years married, 15 years together

Kenan Thompson and Christine Evangeline at 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson and wife Christina Evangeline are divorcing after a 10-year marriage.

The two have been together for 15 years but separated a year ago, according to a recent report.

Reportedly, Thompson, a star on NBC’s SNL since 2003, has been in Los Angeles working on his sitcom while his wife, an interior designer, has been in New York.

In previous interviews about his sitcom, he mentioned how different the show was from his actual life, even saying his wife wasn’t thrilled when she learned about the series synopsis.

Sources reveal Kenan Thompson and wife separated last year

As TMZ reported on Thursday, actor and comedian Kenan Thompson, 43, is expected to divorce his wife Christina Evangeline, 33, in the near future. Sources close to the couple indicate they’ve been separated for a year, so divorce is imminent.

Thompson married Evangeline in November 2011 at a ceremony held at an Atlanta aquarium after dating for four years. While separated, they’ve still been co-parenting their two daughters, Georgia and Gianna.

They welcomed their first child, Georgia Marie Thompson, in June 2014. Gianna Michelle Thompson arrived in August 2018, per US Weekly.

According to TMZ’s sources, Thompson and Evangeline have grown apart, but they still remain great friends.

Thompson’s sitcom Kenan opposite of his married life

Kenan Thompson is the cast member with the most tenure on Saturday Night Live, regularly appearing in sketches as recurring characters, including Black Jeopardy! host Darnell Hayes. He popped up as O.J. Simpson on last weekend’s SNL poking fun at Will Smith’s Oscars incident.

In addition to SNL, he’s appeared in numerous movies, including Good Burgers, Fat Albert, The Smurfs, and Trolls World Tour.

He’s currently in a starring role in his own NBC sitcom, Kenan, which finished airing its second season this past January. It features Thompson as a widowed father raising two daughters.

When appearing on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon asked Thompson how his wife felt about that being the plot. At the time, Thompson joked, “she didn’t love it.”

“She was like, ‘Oh, so I’m dead?’ But, I mean, she was just giving me a hard time,” Thompson told Fallon. “But I was like, ‘Yeah … it’s not you, you know what I mean? It’s a show. It’s a different thing.'”

He also shared with Fallon that his daughters were confused by Kenan featuring a different family. He explained his girls never met the girls playing his daughter on the show due to filming during the pandemic.

Kenan Thompson Wants His Daughters to Discover Good Burger on Their Own | The Tonight Show

Watch this video on YouTube

Thompson not only stars in the series Kenan but also executive produces it with SNL boss Lorne Michaels. In 2021, Thompson was nominated for Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Kenan.

Last year he appeared on NBC Today and said the show involved a lot of “creative liberty” with the series script, although it “mirrored” some of his real-life experiences.

“My wife, thank God she’s still with me,” he joked, adding, “You know we’re trying to make a show that I haven’t seen before.”