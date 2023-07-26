Sinead O’Connor dead at 56

Irish singing legend Sinead O’Connor has passed away at the age of 56.

In a statement, the singer’s family said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O’Connor is survived by her three children, though her son Shane passed away last year at 17.

Throughout her career, O’Connor touched many people, whether it be from her hit single Nothing Compares 2 U in 1990 to tearing up Pope John Paul II’s picture on Saturday Night Live in 1992, or even just through her musical work.

The singer released 10 studio albums during her time as a musician, with Nothing Compares 2 U being a number one world single in 1990.

She was honored with many awards, including the Classic Irish Album at the RTE Choice Music Awards earlier this year.

Aside from her musical career, she also released her 2021 memoir titled Rememberings, and last year the documentary Nothing Compares was released.

Sinead O’Connor preceded in death by her son Shane

Sinead O’Connor lost her son Shane in January 2022.

Shane was admitted to the Tallaght hospital after several incidents of serious self-harm and was known to Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

He was allowed to leave the hospital on Thursday, and his body was found the following day.

His death was submitted to the National Review Panel for investigation, as it is unclear why he was allowed to leave the hospital when he did.

O’Connor questioned this after identifying her son, and it is clear that his death hit her very hard.

She wrote on Twitter at the time, “The very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.”

Sinead O’Connor’s lasting legacy

Sinead O’Connor leaves this world with her legacy, and she had quite the legacy indeed.

She was a voice for many people, including refugees in Ireland, to whom she stated, “You’re very welcome in Ireland. I love you very much and I wish you happiness.”

Of course, she was known for her protests in the 1990s as well, including tearing up Pope John Paul II’s picture on live television.

She later admitted that she did not regret doing it, as she was protesting sexual abuse within the Catholic church, but did call it “traumatizing” as it earned her the title of “crazy b***h.”

She also refused to play the United States national anthem before her concerts, which drew some attention to her, and she boycotted the Grammy Awards, stating she didn’t want “to be part of a world that measures artistic ability by material success.”

At this time, no cause of death has been stated for Sinead O’Connor. Her family asks for privacy during this difficult time.