Simone Biles mistaken for a child on recent flight, offered a coloring book

Simone Biles was mistaken for a young child and offered a coloring book during a recent flight in an embarrassing mistake. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Simone Biles is a pint-sized Olympic-level gymnast with a powerful body, but she sometimes gets mistaken for a child at four feet eight inches tall.

The Olympic gold medalist and world record holder recently boarded a flight and was greeted with a strange offer.

A friendly flight attendant offered Simone a coloring book, something customary for children on flights to keep them occupied.

The only problem was that Simone is 25 years old and not a child.

Simone had a good attitude about the event and shared it on her social media page.

Simone Biles is mistaken for a child offered a coloring book

Simone Biles hopped on a plane where she was en route to Washington D.C., where she received a Presidential Medal for her achievements in sports.

A flight attendant, likely trying to be helpful, offered Simone a coloring book, but the gymnast politely declined.

Page Six captured Simone’s Instagram Story, which featured the gymnast on a plane in selfie mode. She wrote over her photo, “Not the flight attendant trying to give me a coloring book when I board.”

She continued, “I said, ‘no, I’m good I’m 25.’”

And while the incident may have been awkward for both parties, they can now laugh at the mistake.

Simone Biles gets engaged to boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles has dated NFL football player Jonathan Owens since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. The young couple met on Raya, a dating platform for rich and famous people.

Simone was preparing for the Olympic games at the time, while Jonathan was a safety for the Houston Texans in the city where Simone trained. The two hit it off and dated for two years before Jonathan popped the question around Valentine’s Day in February.

Jonathan got down on one knee and proposed to his Olympian girlfriend, and the well-known couple caught the event on camera.

Jonathan wore a gray suit paired with basketball sneakers. Simone was dressed to the nines with a thigh-skimming leather minidress and strappy heels.

Simone shared photos of the event on her Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “THE EASIEST YESI can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺 @jowens_3.”

Simone beamed as Jonathan proposed in a moment that lives on forever through photos.