Simone Biles goes topless, sports glowing skin and a sexy physique for recent photo shoot

Simone Biles smashed the internet with a sizzling topless spread for Elle Spain, showing off her mega-toned physique and glowing skin. ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Simone Biles just keeps on rocking!

The uber-talented athlete, who became the first gymnast to land a double-twisting, double somersault dismount at the Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri three years ago, got the internet sizzling with her recent Instagram post.

Simone took to her social media page to share snaps from her photoshoot with Elle Spain magazine and revealed more than just her flashing white smile.

Simone stripped down for her photoshoot with Elle Spain

The 25-year-old athlete, known for making her mark in the gymnastics world in her teen years, has clearly grown into herself as a young woman and has proved that she is one confident girl.

Simone took to Instagram to post some pics from her time with the magazine, most notably going topless for two of the page spreads.

In the two-part photo series, Simone showed off super glowing skin, posing seductively but strongly with her side turned to the camera while she gave a fierce look over one shoulder.

Some turquoise pants with white swirly designs adorned Simone’s bottom half, giving her dark skin some added wow-factor and really making the image pop off the screen.

Fans were there for Simone’s topless snaps

Simone’s followers were there for the partially-nude snaps, swamping the athlete’s page with supportive comments.

“Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world” penned one fan.

Others followed suit, writing things like “GODDESS,” “Queen Simone,” and “So gorgeous!”

Simone decided to take a break from gymnastics after a devastating 2020 Olympics

Despite dominating the gymnastics scene for years, Simone had the world shaking in shock when she botched her vault event at the 2020 Olympics and subsequently decided to withdraw from the remainder of the competition, citing mental health concerns.

Since making that fateful and surprising decision, Simone has remained active in the world, making sure she continues to follow her passion on the sidelines.

She is currently engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens, with the pair having first started their relationship around two years ago.

Simone opened up recently about her wedding plans

After making the exciting announcement about her engagement via Instagram in February, posting an adorably candid series of photos. Simone looked genuinely surprised and ecstatic as Jonathan bent down on one knee to ask her for her hand in marriage, the pair now has a wedding to look forward to.

As reported by Today, Simone shared more details about her big day via some Instagram stories.

“Wedding planning has been going so well so far, it’s so exciting for me. I’m obsessed,” she first shared.

Simone later joked that she wasn’t going to be a “bridezilla” because she was “making sure I know exactly what I want.”

She also shared that she would be hiring a wedding planner as the couple is busy building their first home together, along with sustaining their separate careers.

In an added statement that was sure to thrill fans and give them something to look forward to, Simone revealed that the wedding would be somewhere on a beach, saying “It will be a destination” ceremony.