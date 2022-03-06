Shay Mitchell shows off her baby bump in a sparkly, silver gown paired with impressively-high silver heels

Shay Mitchell expertly showed off her growing baby bump, rocking a super-short, silver gown paired with super-high heels. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Shay Mitchell appears to be taking her second pregnancy in stride.

The Pretty Little Liars and You actress, 34, announced just one month ago that she and her partner, Matte Babel, were expecting another child together sometime this year.

The long-time couple is already parents to 2-year-old daughter Atlas Noa and their gender reveal during Shay’s pregnancy with her ended up trending for its hilarious outcome.

Shay Mitchell stunned in a short, silver gown with high heels

With the drama of the first reveal behind them, Shay and Matte have yet to reveal the gender of their second baby as the actress shows off her growing bump.

With an emotional announcement of the new addition made to her Instagram page last month, in which Shay mourned the loss of her grandma while simultaneously reveling in her new pregnancy, the actress now appears to be taking her new figure in stride.

In her latest Instagram post, Shay expertly showed off her growing bump, wearing a stunning, thigh-high, sparkly silver gown with thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline.

Shay was the image of Hollywood glamour as she posed inside what looked like an elevator, her hair silken and flowing down across one side of her chest and her legs looking toned as she tilted one foot to showcase the silver heels that adorned her feet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The shoes, which wrapped elegantly around Shay’s ankles and boasted insanely lengthy and thin rods at the heels, really pulled the ensemble together as the actress posed like a pro.

Shay could also be seen lounging on her bed in sweats and a white shirt while wearing a face mask

Shay posted a second pic to the post, which was captioned “11:58 vs 12am,” in which was then seen lounging comfortably on her bed in a long-sleeve, white shirt that ended just above her baby bump and some black jogger sweats while rocking a full-face mask on her visage.

The relatable snap had fans rolling with laughter and they showed up to her comment section to share their thoughts.

“Still serving🔥🔥😂,” penned one follower, as other said, “Always keeping it REAL,” and “That’s why I lovvve u.”

Pic credit: @shaymitchell/Instagram

Shay and Matte had hilarious gender reveal for their first child

After Shay and Matte spent time polling their parents and friends to get final votes in about the baby being a boy or a girl, the couple were caught off guard when someone dressed in a blue power ranger suit then dramatically jumped out of a door of the couple’s home.

Shay and Matte took it as a sign they were having a boy but were then left completely confused when a pink power ranger then also jumped out and the two characters began fake-dueling.

In the end, the pink power ranger left the blue ranger alone in the pool, after having dunked him, and ran over to sit on Shay and Matte’s laps while the couple continued to look baffled as to which color had actually come out victorious.

Do NOT Try This Gender Reveal at Home | Shay Mitchell

Watch this video on YouTube

Shay and Matte have yet to announce the official due date of their next child but fans will surely be eager to find out more as time moves forward.