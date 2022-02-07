Shay Mitchell reveals she is pregnant with second baby– see her heartfelt announcement

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell is pregnant with her second baby. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Congratulations to Shay Mitchell; she announced that she is pregnant today. Shay revealed the pregnancy in an Instagram post that showed a pregnant stomach and tagged her baby’s father, Matte Babel.

Babel and Mitchell share one child, a daughter named Atlas. The Canadian-born lovers have not yet announced the gender of their second baby.

But things are not all sweet for the Pretty Little Liars actress; she is currently in mourning due to a loss in the family.

Shay Mitchell announces second pregnancy with Matte

Shay Mitchell posted a series of three photos of her topless, displaying her pregnant belly. In each picture, Shay wore loose sweatpants and Balenciaga underwear. Shay, who already has a daughter with Matte Babel, says she is currently in her “most challenging season to date.”

In a heartfelt post, Shay Mitchell described the bittersweet emotions she is experiencing. Mitchell, who recently lost her beloved grandmother, wrote, “Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life.”

Mitchell talks about the spiritual connection her new baby and grandmother have, writing, “ I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

A week ago, Shay posted a series of pictures featuring her and her late grandmother. She admitted that she was “heartbroken” writing, “Although I feel so grateful to have been able to spend such incredible moments with her and my family over 34 years plus having Atlas also be able to have her own special relationship with her, it’s hard to say that this will ever get easier because right now the pain I feel is excruciating knowing that she is gone.”

Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel have one daughter already

Mitchell and Babel have a daughter named Atlas, born in October 2019. Mitchell has been open about her fertility problems after suffering a miscarriage in 2018.

Shay Mitchell has a YouTube page, where she vlogs, posts makeup tutorials, and gender reveals. In fact, the two released a gender reveal that went viral. To reveal the gender of their baby, two Power Rangers, one pink and one blue, fought it out until the Pink Ranger was victorious. How will they top that gender reveal?

Matte Babel and Shay Mitchell are both from Canada and have been a couple since 2017. Matte Babel is a Canadian TV Host who appeared on Degrassi: The Next Generation. Matte Babel is part of a team that manages Drake. Shay and Matte party occasionally with the God’s Plan rapper.

Congratulations to the happy couple!