Shay Mitchell gives baby bump update as due date nears

Actress Shay Mitchell showed off her daughter and growing baby bump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Shay Mitchell shared a carousel of content to update followers on what’s been happening in her life “these days.”

The Pretty Little Liars actress, 35, posted a swipe-through containing photos and videos in multiple different locations.

Shay showed off her baby bump in latest ‘photo dump’

The six-part series started off with a sweet photo of Shay and her two-year-old daughter, Atlas, lounging comfortably by a pool. Atlas Noa Babel is the firstborn child of Shay and her partner Matte Babel, and the two are expecting their second child together in the coming months.

Along with the first photo alongside Atlas, Shay also shared a sweet video of her kissing her daughter, and another of Atlas posing on her own surrounded by purple flowers.

In true Shay Mitchell fashion, the actress also used the post to show off some of her latest trendy maternity looks. She posted two mirror selfies wearing fashionable outfits that highlighted her growing baby bump, as well as one photo of her while sitting on a large exercise ball.

“These days,” Shay put in her caption.

Followers quickly chimed in to share how much they loved seeing Shay and Atlas together. “These are the most precious photos of you and Atlas that you’ve posted Mama,” one user wrote.

Pic credit: @shaymitchell/Instagram

“Atlas is the cutest little girl in the world,” another fan commented.

Pic credit: @shaymitchell/Instagram

Shay’s recent pregnancy announcement for her second baby

The You actress, who has become known to share the “ins and outs” of pregnancy, broke the news to her followers in February that she and Matte were expecting their second child.

Shay shared three photos on Instagram wearing underwear and sweatpants that fell below her stomach, clearly showing off the side view of her new baby bump.

In the announcement, she described the surreality of losing one life (her grandmother) while growing a new life.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life,” she said. “It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life.”

Although Shay has not disclosed her exact due date, fans can expect to see the newest addition to her family arrive sometime in the next few months.