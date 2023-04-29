Shark Tank’s Daymond John reveals cancer taught him to be ‘more aggressive’ in his personal life

Daymond John has always been a boss in the boardroom, but he needed some work in his personal life.

On Friday, the entrepreneur attended an event called Taste For a Cure at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The event aimed to raise money for cancer research at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Additionally, the event honored Daymond, presenting the investor with the Gil Nickel Humanitarian Award.

Singer Lionel Richie lent his voice to the cause, serenading a room of philanthropic people while supporting cancer research.

As for Daymond, he took the opportunity to share a deeply personal experience with PEOPLE magazine. After all, a cancer battle changed the trajectory of Daymond’s life and was a learning opportunity for the FUBU CEO.

Daymond John discusses changes after stage 2 thyroid cancer diagnosis

Daymond John’s journey took an unexpected turn when he received a stage 2 thyroid cancer diagnosis. The news came as a shock, but Daymond confronted the disease head-on. His unwavering determination and positive outlook became crucial factors in his battle against cancer.

Opening up about his battle with stage 2 thyroid cancer, Daymond revealed the life lesson he learned through his challenging journey.

The Shark Tank star said of his 2017 diagnosis, “I would look at that, and it would redefine that I’m not… I’m a human, I’m not a superhero.”

He added, “Then three years after that, COVID would show us that we’re not [super] human.”

According to Daymond, the diagnosis came at the same time as his “newest daughter” in his life. His life shifts and the health diagnosis inspired Daymond to make a change.

Some may be surprised to learn that Daymond’s assertiveness didn’t carry into his personal life.

Daymond continued, “I needed to be more aggressive about the personal aspects of my life or as aggressive as I was about business.”

Daymond John reveals stage 2 thyroid cancer diagnosis

In 2017, Daymond appeared on Good Morning America, where he revealed his cancer diagnosis to host Robin Roberts.

Daymond explained that a physical prompted the diagnosis and subsequent mass removal of stage 2 thyroid cancer.

The investor revealed, “I had an extensive physical, and they discovered there was a nodule on my thyroid.”

Daymond encouraged viewers to take preventative measures and undergo recommended screenings, to catch any potential abnormalities.

As a beacon of inspiration, Daymond’s story serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing health and finding strength in the face of adversity, in the boardroom, and at home.