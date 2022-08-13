Shakira is eyeing a move to Miami after battling Spain over taxes

Singer Shakira at the Zootopia Premiere at the El Capitan Theater. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Shakira is reportedly looking for a new home after her life in Spain has dramatically changed.

The 45-year-old singer is facing eight years behind bars after choosing to take on the Spanish Prosecution Ministry in court over tax fraud charges.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer has maintained her innocence after years of alleged tax evasion.

In June, Shakira announced her split from Gerard Pique after being in a relationship for 12 years with the Barcelona football star.

The pair was one of the most powerful celebrity couples in Europe and their relationship garnered significant media attention.

The former couple shares two children which will likely complicate Shakira’s reported desire to relocate to Miami.

Shakira wants to be close to family with the Miami move

Following her split from Pique, Shakira wants to move to Miami to be closer to her family, Page Six reports.

The Colombian songstress owns a home in Miami where her parents and brother currently live.

“Miami is her home. Her parents live here, her brother lives here, her niece and nephew, too. She doesn’t have any family in Spain. It’s a different environment from Barcelona,” realtor Ana Lourdes Martinez, who works with the singer’s brother on her real estate portfolio in Miami said to the publication.

Alejandro Sanz who performed with Shakira on La Tortura is one of the people reportedly trying to convince the singer to relocate to the Sunshine State.

However, it appears the singer is already determined to make the move and doesn’t need much convincing.

She shares two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 with her ex-partner and it is unclear how they will share custody or split their real estate since they were not married.

Gerard Pique reportedly dating a 23-year-old student in secret following split from Shakira

The Barcelona star has reportedly moved on from Shakira after rumors of infidelity on his part being behind their split.

Neither Shakira nor Pique has responded to the cheating allegations.

The Barcelona footballer is rumored to be secretly dating a 23-year-old student named Clara Chia Marti

According to The Sun, a source close to the student said: “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months.”

“She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events,” the source claims, continuing, “They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening.”

The publication claims that Clara has deleted her social media accounts to keep the relationship under wraps.

“People have been helping him keep the romance hush-hush and have wiped Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find photos of her. That alone makes his mates think he is actually quite serious about being with her.”