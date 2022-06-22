Shakira proves she’s still got it while shaking hips in a crop top and high-slit slacks 

Shakira is working her curves in a lively display of talent. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FeatureFlash

Freshly single Shakira put on a brave face and got the endorphins rushing in a hip-shaking dance.

Her latest share showed she’s still got it as she shook her hips to her music and invited followers to do the same.

Shakira mesmerized in a blue ensemble that featured a spaghetti strap crop top and revealing silk pants. Her blue outfit showed off her taut tummy and stunning moves.

Shakira showed that dancing does a body well while performing one of her biggest hit songs, Whenever, Wherever.

Shakira shakes her hips in a crop top and high-slit slacks

Shakira shared a hip-shaking video on social media and invited fans to learn how she achieved her famous moves.

The singer danced to her famous song, Whenever, Wherever. She threw her arms over her head as she danced to the beat and moved her hips.

The playful dancer even incorporated her version of a twerk as she offered a rear view in the video.

She was barefoot with blue, silky slacks that allowed her to writhe around to the beat. Shakira’s blue pants had slits up each side and displayed her toned, dancing legs. The pants featured the same fasteners that were visible on her busty crop top.

Shakira’s long, thick hair was in a side part, and her perfectly-coiffed tresses fell to her waist.

The songstress appeared to be having a good time as she laughed throughout the instructional video.

Shakira wrote in the caption, “Learn this dance. Post your video using the #DancingWithMyselfAtHome tune in to see if you’re featured!”

Shakira revealed that lucky fans could try her hip-shaking challenge and post the content for a chance to be featured on her feed.

Shakira splits from partner Gerard Piqué after 12 years

Shakira and Gerard Piqué enjoyed a long relationship together of 12 years. Shakira never married Gerard, who was ten years her junior.

The union brought the former couple two children, Milan,9, and Sasha, 7. Prior to the split, there were rumblings of infidelity on Gerard’s part. More specifically, rumors alleged that Shakira caught Gerard with another woman. Although the whispers were not confirmed, the two separated soon after the rumors surfaced.

Shakira and Gerard released an announcement confirming their separation. The statement read, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

Hopefully, Shakira can channel her energy into new music as she navigates her single life.