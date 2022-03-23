Selena Gomez shows off daring red dress, interesting ear piercing from Critic’s Choice Awards 

Selena Gomez poses in a gorgeous red gown and a unique earring on the award show red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

Selena Gomez was as stunning as ever during a recent red carpet appearance.

Selena attended the Critics Choice Award, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on the show The Only Murders in the Building. ​​

The 27th Critics’ Choice Awards were on March 13th at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, but Selena waited to share pictures on her social media.

The actress and singer wore a red gown with jewel embellishments. Her hair was in a ponytail that allowed her natural beauty and interesting earring to shine.

Selena Gomez was a vision in a gorgeous red gown at the 27th Critics Choice Awards. She wore a custom-made red cape dress by Louis Vuitton for the event.

The dress featured slits that revealed her silver heels.

Selena channeled a classy look with her hair in a side-part and elegant updo. She wore eye-catching jewelry, including an arrow-shaped earring that extended from her upper ear to the bottom ear lobe.

Selena’s makeup was on point as she glowed and looked youthful with foxy eye makeup.

She posted pictures of her stunning look to her Instagram page, and of course, she plugged her makeup brand, Rare Beauty.

She tagged one of her makeup artists Hung Vanngo in the post.

Selena Gomez’s makeup line Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez has opened up about her new makeup line, Rare Beauty, which she started in 2020.

The actress shared a revelation she thought she needed makeup to feel pretty while growing up in the industry.

Selena said, “From the time I can remember, I’ve always felt like I had to be perfect or look a certain way. It took me a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself – that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful.”

She explained why the line was important to her and what she hoped to gain with the beauty line. She said, “My hope with Rare Beauty is that we have open conversations around beauty and mental health and can change the industry by breaking down unrealistic standards of beauty together. That’s why launching Rare Impact alongside the brand was so important to me. We created the Rare Impact Fund to help supply more people with more resources that support their mental health.”

