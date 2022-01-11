Selena Gomez puts on a busty display in stunning black dress, gets huge reaction

Selena Gomez attends press day for upcoming movie Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Selena Gomez looks stunning in a black dress as she returns to voice her character in the fourth and final installment of the Hotel Transylvania anime franchise.

The 29-year-old actress rocked a bob haircut by Orlando Pita as she donned a classy Louise Vuitton dress.

The Lose You to Love me singer wore makeup from her Rare Beauty from her vegan and cruelty-free cosmetic line.

Stylist Kate Young dressed the stunning actress in a low-cut dress for a busty display as she hit the red carpet.

Selena Gomez shares a gorgeous selfie in a black dress

In the caption of the stunning selfie, Selena wrote: “Press day for @hotelt. Who’s going to watch January 14 on @amazonprimevideo?”

The photo quickly racked up over 8 million likes, with the Hotel Transylvania star getting a huge reaction.

“OH MY GOD,” one fan exclaims in the comment section.

“Classy ladyyyyy,” another follower determines in reaction to the actress

“damn girl! 🔥” another comment declares.

Selena voices Mavis, Dracula’s teenage daughter, opposite Andy Samberg in the animated series.

Gomez also serves as an executive producer in the fourth film, which also features Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, and Keegan-Michael Key.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Hotel Transylvania 4 directors Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska revealed that the actress plays a more significant role in the upcoming movie.

“Mavis really has a much bigger role in this movie, so very early on, we were sharing drafts with Selena as well as some early artwork and board pitches. We were really being conscious of the fact that, more so even than what’s in the trailer, Mavis really becomes the character who is driving the solution.”

Selena Gomez talks about turning 30 this year

Selena has a huge milestone birthday this year when she turns 30 on July 22.

She opened up about how she feels getting older in an interview with People, alongside her co-star Andy Samberg.

The actress told the publication that she is excited about her upcoming birthday.

“I love growing up,” Gomez said, continuing:

“When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I’m like, ‘Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.’ I’ve stopped caring about what people have to say, and that’s been wonderful.”

Gomez first starred in Hotel Transylvania when she was 20 years old; she called concluding the role as “bittersweet” in the interview.

Last year, the singer released a Latin album, Revelación, which earned her a first Grammy nomination.