Selena Gomez blasts body-shamers, ‘I am perfect the way I am’ 

Selena Gomez says she is perfect the way she is. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Rare Beauty founder continues to use her voice to break body and beauty norms.

She shared a video on her TikTok story that revealed she liked fast food and is not concerned about her weight.

The Only Murders in the Building star often posts funny TikTok videos and stories which highlight her comedic ability and personal opinions.

The latest message Selena offers involves self-confidence and pride.

Selena Gomez declares ‘I am perfect the way I am’ and blasts body-shamers

Selena Gomez is confident in her body, and she says she likes herself the way she is. Selena shared a new TikTok story which features her lounging and sharing musings with the camera.

Selena rocks short hair with bangs in the clip and discusses food and her weight.

Selena says, “So I try to stay skinny, but I went to Jack-In-The-Box, and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich.”

The actress muses that people will find a way to criticize her weight no matter what.

Selena says, “But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people b**** about it anyway.”

She mimics body-shamers and says, “’You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh.'”

Selena sassily quips, “B****, I am perfect the way I am.”

She finishes on a high note and says, “Moral of the story? Bye.”

Selena Gomez has lupus and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017. The actress is on medication for life, and it causes her weight to fluctuate.

She says, “It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it depends on even the month, to be honest. So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends on what’s happening in my life.”

Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty to shatter norms

Selena Gomez started the beauty line Rare Beauty in 2020. Selena hopes to kill two birds with one stone by drawing attention to the importance of mental health while creating a beauty line.

Selena told Glamour, “My hope with Rare Beauty is that we have open conversations around beauty and mental health and can change the industry by breaking down unrealistic standards of beauty together. That’s why launching Rare Impact alongside the brand was so important to me. We created the Rare Impact Fund to help supply more people with more resources that support their mental health.”

Selena continues to serve as a voice for those with mental health and struggles fitting into society’s harsh standards.