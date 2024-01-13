Seinfeld actor Peter Crombie dead at 71: Cause of death explored

Peter Crombie, renowned for portraying “Crazy” Joe Davola in Seinfeld’s fourth season, has passed away at 71.

His ex-wife, Nadine Kijner, expressed her “shock and extreme sadness” while announcing his death on Wednesday via Instagram. In her post, Kijner shared a statement about what happened.

“It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my ex-husband’s passing this morning. Thank you for so many wonderful memories and for being such a good man,” she wrote.

“Fly free into the boundless source of light, Peter. May you be greeted with love by your parents and Oliver,” Nadine continued.

She concluded the statement by describing him as a “kind, giving, caring and creative Soul.”

According to TMZ, the actor succumbed to an illness on Wednesday, with his ex-wife Nadine Kijner revealing that the ailment took his life swiftly. The specific details regarding the nature of the illness and other circumstances surrounding his death have not been disclosed at the time of writing this report.

Peter Crombie Last Appeared On Screen In 2000

Crombie gained recognition for his notable five-episode stint on the fourth season of Seinfeld, where he portrayed “Crazy” Joe Davola – a mentally unstable sitcom writer harboring a grudge against Jerry Seinfeld.

Throughout his character arc, Davola briefly dated and stalked Elaine Benes, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, dressed up as the opera Pagliacci clown, and assaulted Kramer.

His character disappeared following the Season 4 finale. A relatively brief acting career with 35 credits, Crombie left his mark in various films such as My Dog Skip, Natural Born Killers, The Blob, Se7en, Rising Sun, and Born on the Fourth of July.

Per IMDb, his television roles included appearances in House of Frankenstein, NYPD Blue, Diagnosis Murder, Law & Order, Perfect Strangers, Spenser: For Hire, L.A. Law, L.A. Firefighters, and one of his last roles in the year 2000, Walker, Texas Ranger alongside Chuck Norris.

Tributes Pour In For Peter Crombie

In the aftermath of Peter Crombie’s passing, friends and fans paid tribute on social media. A Seinfeld podcast remembered the late actor’s role in Seinfeld.

RIP Peter Crombie. From the moment we met him, we knew he was unlike any sitcom guest star we had ever seen. His portrayal as "Crazy" Joe Davola in Seinfeld is one of the most memorable of the entire series. An incredible talent, who will be deeply missed. 💔 pic.twitter.com/l2vGOp0W6J — This Podcast is Making Me Thirsty Seinfeld Podcast (@ThisThirsty) January 13, 2024

Comedian Lewis Black expressed deep sorrow on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting a profound sense of loss for his close friend. Black acknowledged Crombie’s multifaceted artistic talents, recognizing him as a gifted writer and an immensely skilled writer. The comedian further emphasized the sweetness and intelligence that characterized their friendship, acknowledging personal growth from the association.

Am heartbroken by the death of my good friend Peter Crombie. He was a gifted artist. Not only was he a wonderful actor but an immensely talented writer. More importantly he was as sweet as he was intelligent and I am a better person for knowing him. — Lewis Black (@TheLewisBlack) January 13, 2024

Filmmaker Jay Russell shared his sentiments, mentioning how Peter Crombie generously contributed his talent to portray the antagonist in My Dog Skip, in which he “did a perfect job of scaring dog lovers around the world.”

Russell ended his tribute expressing hope for Crombie to find peace, saying goodbye with the words “Farewell, maestro.”

RIP to my friend Peter Crombie who was a wonderful, caring, gracious man, and fabulous actor. Peter granted me his great talent, playing the "bad guy" in "My Dog Skip" and did a perfect job of scaring dog lovers around the world. I hope he is at peace now. Happy trails, maestro. pic.twitter.com/lzCJHHlRZC — Jay Russell @ 🏡 (@Dogskip) January 13, 2024

At the time of his death, Peter Crombie was 71 years old. Information regarding any additional survivors was not available at the time of writing this report.