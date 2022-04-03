Estelle Harris death: Seinfeld and Toy Story actress dies at age 93

Estelle Harris was best known for playing Estelle Costanza, the mother of George Costanza in Seinfeld. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/GTCRFOTO

Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza’s mother Estelle on the classic sitcom Seinfeld, died Saturday, a few weeks before her 94th birthday.

In an acting career that started in the 80s, Estelle played many notable roles, including the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise, Muriel in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and Mama Gunda in Tarzan II.

The American actress died of natural causes in Palm Desert, California.

Estelle Harris’ son releases a statement on her death

Estelle’s death was confirmed by a statement made by her son following reports that she passed away.

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm,” her son Glen Harris, who was with her during her final moments, told Deadline, continuing:

“Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

Harris had three children with her late husband Sy: Eric, Glen, and a daughter Taryn. Three grandsons and one great-grandson also survive her.

The late actress was known for her unique voice, and got her big break as Estelle Costanza in Seinfeld after working in television commercials and community theaters while raising her children.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She played an overbearing mother to George Costanza, played by Jason Alexander.

She reprised her role as Mrs. Potato Head in Toy Story 4 in what would be her final role.

In addition, Estelle appeared in numerous television series, such as Law & Order, Star Trek: Voyager, Moesha, Hercules, Addams Family Reunion, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, ER, and iCarly.

Tributes pour in for Estelle Harris

Carol Leifer, a comedian and writer, paid tribute to Harris, sharing a tribute and photo of the pair on the Seinfeld set.

“So sad to hear about the passing of the hilarious Estelle Harris. On “Seinfeld” set with her and the great Jerry Stiller shooting “The Rye.” She made everything we wrote that much funnier. A true gift to work with her,” she wrote.

So sad to hear about the passing of the hilarious Estelle Harris.

On “Seinfeld” set with her and the great Jerry Stiller shooting “The Rye.”

She made everything we wrote that much funnier.

A true gift to work with her!￼￼ pic.twitter.com/UDEK0iOQum — Carol Leifer (@carolleifer) April 3, 2022

Fans on Twitter thanked the late actress for her entertaining them over the years.

rest in peace estelle harris. thank you for being a part of my childhood. :’( pic.twitter.com/3DbOklQ0ST — khalia. (@NINETIESRNB) April 3, 2022

“Truly a big and unfortunate loss of such a talented lady. You will be dearly missed, Estelle Harris. ❤️” a fan wrote.

Truly a big and unfortunate loss of such a talented lady.



You will be dearly missed, Estelle Harris. ❤️ https://t.co/ZLGUxPapcz pic.twitter.com/j6mclbSNqQ — Sir Simon A.  (@BabyLamb5) April 3, 2022

Another fan shared a clip of her in Seinfeld with praise for her acting.

We lost an OG tonight. Rest In Peace to Estelle Harris, a woman with spunk!❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/JauIIlEdJN — Kristen (not stewart) (@cheatmanced) April 3, 2022

Jason Alexander, who played her son in the main role on Seinfeld, reacted to her death.

“One of my favorite people has passed – my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris,” he wrote.

Pic credit: @IJasonAlexander/Twitter

She is survived by three children, three grandsons, and a great-grandson.