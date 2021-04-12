Scarlett Johansson’s ex, Ryan Reynolds, says he wouldn’t want to work with her on future Marvel projects

Ryan Reynolds said recently that he asked not to work with his ex-wife in future Marvel films. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

This is a reunion fans will not get to see anytime soon, according to actor Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds, 44, apparently requested that he and his ex-wife, Scarlett Johansson, not be put together in any Marvel films, according to celebrity insider Daniel Richtman.

A reunion is unlikely given that Johansson’s character, Natasha Romanoff, was sacrificed in the Avengers: Endgame film and the prequel Black Widow is being released later this year.

However, fans were quick to notice a snippet from the new Loki trailer appeared to show the back of a Black Widow look-alike sitting alone on purple-hued planet similar to the one on which Romanoff was killed in Endgame.

No appearances of Black Widow with Deadpool

Although no confirmations have been made either denying or affirming Johansson’s return in any capacity beyond Black Widow, Reynolds isn’t taking any chances of having to work with her in the future as he continues his role as Marvel superhero Deadpool.

The reason behind Reynolds’ preference to not work with his ex-wife seems to be public perception. It has been reported that he doesn’t want to work with Johansson for fear of affair rumors that could adversely affect their relationships.

Ryan Reynolds is currently married to Blake Lively.

Reynolds and Johansson began dating in 2007 and were married from 2008 to 2011. The Eight Legged Freaks actress, 36, opened up to Glamour in 2019 about her career and previous relationships.

“It’s a different part of my life now,” she said of being married at age 23. “I feel like I’m in a place in my life, I feel I’m able to make more active choices. I’m more present, I think, than I’ve been before. The idea of building a family, making a family, and having that work, I like that idea. I think that would be wonderful. I’ve always wanted that. I wanted that also in my marriage to my daughter’s father as well. It just wasn’t the right person. But I like that idea.”

Johansson was also previously married to French Journalist Romain Dauria from 2014 to 2016 and share a daughter, Rose.

Moving on with Jost

In October of 2020, Johansson and Saturday Night Live actor Colin Jost got married in a secret ceremony after getting engaged in 2019. The couple met back in 2006 and reconnected in 2017 when Johansson hosted SNL for the fifth time in March of that year.

When Johansson returned that May for another SNL appearance, rumors began swirling when she and Jost were spotted looking cozy at the SNL after-party that evening.

They made their red-carpet debut as an official couple in 2018 and Meals on Wheels posted a congratulations to the newly-wed couple in 2020, saying, “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

Johansson wrapped up filming for Black Widow late in 2019, and it was recently revealed that both she and co-star Florence Pugh had filmed the grueling four-month-long movie while suffering from pneumonia.

Black Widow arrives in theaters July 9.