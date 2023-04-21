Scarlett Johansson talks ‘good guy’ ex-husband Ryan Reynolds

Scarlett Johansson is easily one of Hollywood’s most enviable actresses.

In addition to her stunning beauty, she’s also been linked to several handsome men throughout the years. And she’s even married a few of them.

This includes hunk and Hollywood royalty, actor Ryan Reynolds.

The two married in 2008 and ultimately divorced in 2011.

Though their union didn’t stand the test of time, there’s seemingly no bad blood between them, and during a recent interview, Scarlett even sent a sweet compliment his way.

As it turns out, Ryan Reynolds is a decent guy, even away from the spotlight.

Scarlett Johansson confirms that her ex-husband, Ryan Reynolds, really is a ‘good guy’

While appearing on Gwyneth Paltrow’s famous Goop podcast earlier this week, Scarlett delved into her past marriages.

As it turns out, there was one more than Gwyneth seemed to recall.

The 50-year-old actress asked to confirm that Scarlett had been married twice. However, Scarlett corrected her and instead noted she’s actually tied the knot three times in total.

Jokingly, Gwyneth admitted she forgot Scarlett had been married to Ryan, though she noted that being married to him at all is something to be proud of.

“Goals!” she exclaimed, remembering their union.

Adding to the memory, Scarlett recalled that she was married to Ryan the first time she officially met Gwyneth.

“Yes,” she noted. “We weren’t married very long, but we were when I first met you for Iron Man [2] or whatever.”

Proving that she’s not entirely unrelatable, Gwyneth gushed that she has serious love for the Deadpool actor.

“We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house,” she teased.

And in response, Scarlett confirmed that Ryan is swoon-worthy.

“He’s a good guy,” she shared.

Scarlett launches new skincare line, The Outset

While Scarlett continues to work on passion projects and build an impressive resume as a Hollywood actress, she’s also switched lanes and jumped into the world of skincare.

To get the brand off the ground, Scarlett patterned with her co-founder Kate Foster.

Together, they created The Outset. According to the brand’s website, both women were inspired to create their products to help simply nourish people’s skin.

The mom of two noted she yearned to “prove” that there were benefits to gentle products. She added that she wanted the routines and products to be as “effortless as slipping on your favorite white tee.”

In addition, Kate’s experience as a former beauty and fashion exec helped bring an edge to the brand, but it was also a personal journey.

All products from The Outset are available at Sephora, Goop, and the brand’s website.