Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor hold hands on sweet dinner date

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor were spotted at paparazzi haven Giorgio Baldi. The lovers held each other tight as they navigated through a mass of photographers.

Sarah and Holland have dated for seven years, since 2015 when they finally made things official. The ladies first met in 2005, but both were with other people when they crossed paths.

Both appeared in good spirits with smiles as they waited for the valet.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor enjoyed a date night at Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi. Other famous folks often spotted at the Santa Monica eatery include Rihanna and Kylie Jenner.

Sarah wore a black and white collared shirt with ruffles and puffy sleeves. She paired the monochrome blouse with high-waisted jeans. Sarah dressed up her denim by pairing it with beige heels and a black clutch.

Holland opted for head-to-toe black with a black blazer and matching slacks. She wore a tan and black striped shirt underneath her black ensemble.

Sarah Paulson is a fixture of American Crime Story and appeared on American Horror Story for the better part of a decade. Although not much is available about American Horror Story Season 11, it is not believed that she will appear on the show.

As for Holland, she appeared on Two and a Half Men from 2003 to 2015, when the show ended. She played Evelyn Harper, the sassy mother of Charlie Sheen’s character. She last appeared in an episode of The Great North, an animated series featuring Nick Offerman and Will Forte.

Sarah Paulson talks about ageism and her relationship with Holland Taylor

Sarah Paulson is not shy about discussing her unconventional relationship with Holland Taylor.

Sarah discussed her relationship with Elle and acknowledged that the arrangement was unusual but said that it worked for her.

Sarah told Elle, “I didn’t choose to fall in love with the person I fell in love with. But I think why it’s interesting to people is that on paper, it’s unconventional. For a person who might find themselves in a situation that they fear will be misperceived or judged, maybe they could see me living my life in a way that is authentic to me—just trying to be as real as possible. If that inspires anybody else, that can’t be a bad thing.”

The two have become a staple in the LGBTQ+ community as an actress couple with 33 years between them.