Sam Asghari thanks protective Britney Spears fans, explains absence from social media and red carpets

Sam Asghari has addressed Britney Spears’ “overprotective” fans after they became concerned for her safety and accused him of controlling her. He released a statement on December 8 explaining her absence on social media and from public events.

While many of Spears’ fans have been well-meaning and want to know that she is safe, Asghari reasoned that they may not be helping as much as they think they are. He stated that they could unwittingly be causing “more stress and damage” with their overprotectiveness.

He went on to explain that, as Spears’ husband, he has been respectful and supportive of her right to privacy. Hence, even though his work as a model and actor brings him to many events, he doesn’t push Spears to accompany him.

Part of the reason for this is that she has been going to such events since she was a child. Given her young stardom and the years she spent under conservatorship, she now finds such events to be stressful.

For similar reasons, he stated that he refrains from posting her on social media and only does so with her permission.

Asghari also addressed the fact that Spears’ Instagram account was deactivated without warning. He explained that “social media can be traumatizing” and that she was just taking a much-needed break from it.

Sam Asghari spoke out amid fan concern for Britney Spears

Asghari’s statement came in the form of an Instagram Story after fans became convinced that something wasn’t right. #WheresBritney started trending on Twitter after fans alleged that she hadn’t been seen publicly recently.

Fans indicated that they wouldn’t stop pressing for answers until Spears gave a live interview or some form of proof that she is fine. However, Asghari asked fans to respect his wife’s desire for privacy.

Spears has spent her life in the spotlight and over a decade under a conservatorship led by her father, Jamie Spears– who she alleged had abused the conservatorship to control her.

She was only freed from the conservatorship a year ago and has been taking her return to the public eye slowly, refraining from red-carpet events and interviews.

While Spears has posted on social media, fans questioned how current the videos and photos that she posts are. Additionally, they questioned photos or videos from Asghari that failed to show or include Spears.

After Spears’ account was deleted shortly after some uncharacteristic posts, fans began to accuse Asghari or a management team of controlling her social media. However, Asghari reiterated that Britney is a “free woman” and has a voice.

Asghari thanked fans for being so protective of her but also assured them he respects and protects her privacy at all times.

Why are fans concerned about Britney Spears?

Concerns for Spears began on December 2, which was the singer’s 41st birthday. Oddly, she chose her special day to write a tribute to her sister, Jamie Lynn.

The now-deleted tribute expressed love for her “baby sister” and congratulated her for “being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory.” She stated she made the post because Jamie Lynn is always in her heart and she is always thinking of her.

The post immediately sent off alarm bells for fans given that Spears has long been estranged from Jamie Lynn. Their feud even culminated in Spears calling her sister “scum” for allegedly making false claims in her memoir.

This led to users claiming that someone else was posting instead of Spears. When her Instagram account was subsequently deleted, speculations deepened.

Fans also honed in on a now-deleted video in which Asghari celebrated Spears’ birthday. Viewers claimed the video was “creepy” and that it wasn’t her voice in the video or that she sounded submissive.

we need some voice and body language expert analyst to get onto the scam and britney interactions…this birthday vid last night took the biscuit as one of the creepiest things ive ever watched😭the submissive “okay” at the end💔#freebritney #britneyspears #careplan pic.twitter.com/A4Xs6KrVhK — Cathal Mahony (@MahonyCathal) December 3, 2022

However, according to Asghari, nothing is amiss with Spears. She merely took a break from social media and has been enjoying her privacy.