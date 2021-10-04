Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett spotted at Harry Styles concert after rumored romance

Did Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter just reunite? Pic credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Image Collect

Disney stars Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter made headlines throughout late-2020 due to their rumored love triangle with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. Rodrigo released her debut album Sour the following year, but before that, she dropped the single Drivers License.

Drivers License received global attention and was even spoofed on Saturday Night Live. While Rodrigo kept her lips zipped about the subjects of her song, fans connected the dots to a love triangle between her, Bassett and Carpenter. This led to a vicious dispute amongst the young singers’ fandoms and Carpenter, unfortunately, bared the brunt of the attack.

In response to the cheating and “homewrecker” allegations, 22-year-old Carpenter released the song Skin which instantly charted on Billboard’s Top 100. In the song, she sings about how nobody can get “under her skin” and how she and her subject “could’ve been friends.”

The situation escalated quickly and eventually, the trio distanced themselves from one another. In May 2021, Bassett came out as part of the LGBT+ community on his Instagram account. Since, the drama has subdued significantly. Fans were in for a little treat when Bassett and Carpenter met up at Harry Styles’ Love on Tour show.

Who was spotted at the Harry Styles concert?

The Watermelon Sugar singer made a triumphant stop in New York City for his Love on Tour show. Performing at Madison Square Garden, Styles welcomed thousands of fans to see him perform. Among those fans were Carpenter and Bassett, the latter of which has a history of being very vocal about his appreciation of the singer.

Initially, dedicated fans discovered that the rumored exes were both at the show. It wasn’t until later in the evening when someone snapped a blurry picture of the two hanging out at the arena.

Carpenter was seen wearing a long-sleeved black top and a yellow, plaid mini skirt. She paired her attire with chunky blue heels. In the image, Bassett is standing beside her wearing a blue striped tee tucked into light gray jeans. He finished off his look with a pair of black signature Converses. The two are each donning black masks.

Since the image began circulating, Carpenter’s name has begun trending on Twitter with over five thousand tweets.

YO JOSHUA BASSETT AND SABRINA CARPENTER IM SCREAMING ??????????? pic.twitter.com/JTy28BkHc5 — 🩸☁️ (@bcwens) October 4, 2021

What is Carpenter up to?

Sabrina Carpenter has been hard at work, making new music. After being signed to Island Records, she has released two singles Skin and Skinny Dipping. The latter of which debuted last month, on September 9.

The song currently has over two million views on YouTube and has, almost, a spoken word quality to it. Carpenter narrates a story of two lovers reuniting throughout the song, paying focus to the subjects’ changing relationship.

Speaking to Teen Vogue about the music that is to come, Carpenter shared, “This was finally the album where I got to just have fun and f*ck around and not take everything so seriously, because it wasn’t like, you gotta go in the studio and make a song.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s latest single Skinny Dipping is available for streaming on all major music platforms.