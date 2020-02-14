Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend Shayna Taylor to get an engagement ring on Valentine’s Day claims reports

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Is Ryan Seacrest finally about to tie the not with long-time girlfriend Shayna Taylor?

Rumors are rife that today, Valentine’s Day, is when the American Idol host pops the question to his on-again/off-again girlfriend.

In a story first broke by RadarOnline.com, it has been revealed by a friend of Ryan that the 45-year old is finally ready to settle down.

Apparently, 27-year-old Shayna has already had a close call as Ryan had planned to propose over the Thanksgiving holiday but got cold feet and backed out.

The pal told RadarOnline.com that Ryan was now ready “to pull out all the stops and make his proposal a night that Shayna would never forget.”

“He’ll take her out for a romantic dinner, then get down on one knee and give her the most beautiful and largest diamond ring she’s ever seen,” said the friend. And what better day to do it than Valentine’s Day.

The hard-working Ryan seems to juggle numerous TV projects, so it’s perhaps no surprise that he’s struggled to find time to get married. However, he allegedly turned to therapy in August of last year to combat his issues with romantic commitments.

The pair have had a somewhat troubled relationship with several breakups and reunions. They first met in a Los Angeles restaurant in 2013.

Taylor told Good Housekeeping that Ryan was sat with friends when she walked into the restaurant and caught his eye. After a while, Ryan came over to talk to her, and the rest is history.

Ryan Seacrest’s problems with commitment?

It’s not been all roses, however, as the couple split in December 2014 only to get back together in 2016. They split again in February 2019 only to reunite again by the end of the year.

In 2017 Ryan’s co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa didn’t beat around the bush when she asked him if he’d ever been engaged before. “No. I’ve never been engaged,” he said.

When pressed further by Ripa as to whether he’d ever been close to marriage, he responded: “I did get close, and I didn’t do it. And it was the right move… I love the idea of marriage because my parents were married for 47 years.”

He added, “the truth is I have this thing [where] I don’t want to screw it up. A lot of times, they [marriages] get screwed up.”

What’s Shayna Taylor’s story then?

Taylor is a trained chef and food blogger; she worked as a personal chef in private homes in Los Angeles.

After moving to New York to be closer to Ryan, she created her own brand, Shayna’s Kitchen, where she posts various blogs on healthy living. Her blogs include tips on recipes, travel, and lifestyle.

Perhaps Taylor should have a chat with Ryan’s co-host Kelly Ripa as they both seem to have a penchant for healthy living.

Who knows what Ryan has in store for his proposal night? We all know he has a creative side from the imaginative costumes he showed off last Halloween.

We wait with bated breath to hear if Ryan goes through with the proposal so we can all look forward to some wedding photos.