Ryan Murphy is creating new TV comedy that will star Dylan McDermott and Leslie Jordan

Ryan Murphy is planning a new TV comedy that will star actors Dylan McDermott and Leslie Jordan. McDermott will play the role of a former masseur alongside Leslie Jordan, according to Murphy.

News of the latest project comes after McDermott teamed up with Murphy for American Horror Story. They are also currently working together on Murphy’s Hollywood.

McDermott has been talking about the upcoming TV show

McDermott enthused about the new project during a SAG Conversations interview, saying he couldn’t wait for the Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted so that he can get started.

“I love Ryan, we’re good friends and I’m very lucky to have someone like Ryan in my corner,” he said. “Ryan is creating a show for myself and Leslie Jordan, which I think will be the funniest show of all time.”

“Leslie and I are great friends and he and I together are the odd couple… I can’t wait to start that show. He (Murphy) is the genius and will present it whatever it is.”

McDermott recalled how deeply impressed he was with Murphy’s talent when he watched his FX medical drama TV drama series, Nip/Tuck.

“I watched Nip/Tuck and I thought, ‘This guy is special. This guy is going places and I want to get on this train,'” McDermott said. “I read the pilot for American Horror Story and I was like, ‘Whoa!’ I only felt that a couple of times in my life.”

Murphy also revealed plans for the new show on Instagram

Murphy had also taken to Instagram on Sunday, May 3, to reveal to his followers that he was writing a new show for McDermott and Jordan. He had apparently not decided what the new show would be about, but he confirmed that Dylan will play the role of a former masseur.

“So yes it’s TRUE I am writing a project for national treasures Leslie Jordan and Dylan McDermott to star in together. Should it be a romance? A buddy comedy? A heist movie? All I know is Leslie is going to be fabulously wealthy in it, and Dylan will have a backstory as a former masseur.”

McDermott is known for playing Dr. Ben Harmon on AHS: Murder House. He also played Ernie West on Murphy’s Hollywood.

Leslie Jordan has played different characters on multiple seasons of the AHS anthology series, including Coven, Roanoke, and 1984.

Ryan Murphy is known for his creative work on TV shows such as Glee, American Horror Story, and Pose.

Murphy’s new show, the seven-episode miniseries Hollywood, premiered on Netflix on May 1, 2020.

The series, which follows a group of Hollywood actors and filmmakers in the post-World War II era, stars McDermott, Darren Criss, David Corenswet, Holland Taylor, Laura Harrier, and Patti LuPone.