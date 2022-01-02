Rupert Grint opens up about fatherhood, says he loves being a dad

Rupert Grint is father to 1-year-old Wednesday. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Rupert Grint is having an amazing time being a father! He and his girlfriend Georgia Groome, 29, welcomed their first child into the world in May 2020. The couple has kept her out of the public eye but it’s clear that she means everything to the Harry Potter actor.

The 33-year-old actor is currently starring in the Apple TV series Servant, produced by M. Night Shyamalan. Grint plays the lead character, Julian Pearce. Starring in this show has challenged him in many ways as it deals with the tragic loss of a 13-week-old baby.

Rupert Grint talks about fatherhood

Fatherhood has been a consistent topic of conversation for Grint. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Grint opened up about how becoming a father has changed him.

He shared, “[Fatherhood], it’s definitely changed my perspective. Since becoming a dad, kind of midway through, just to really have a better sense of what that can do to a family, that kind of level of loss is unimaginable.”

He went on to tell the outlet, “And yeah, I mean, it’s quite hard for me to kind of really completely face that directly. I just find it just incredible.”

“It’s a weird place to be, especially when Wednesday first came. I remember I brought her to the set this season. She thought she was at Sesame Street, which was very far away from Sesame Street. But yeah, it’s really interesting,” Grint continued. “It’s great. I’m absolutely loving being a dad. It’s just the best thing. It’s amazing how it completely kind of takes over everything. It’s all I really care about, so it’s been great.”

Grint comments on Servant’s storyline about tragic loss

Grint has always been transparent about the struggles he faced filming Servant while also welcoming a child into the world. Back in January 2021, he told Glamour, “It probably is the worst show to be a part of when you’ve just become a dad. We were filming it while Georgia was pregnant.”

The show, which is preparing to air its third season, deals with difficult themes of loss and postpartum depression. Grint shared, “It wasn’t the most relaxed place to be. But it’s given me a new insight into the psychology of losing a child and what that means and how powerful that love is. It’s something I wasn’t prepared for. It’s a whole new kind of love, which is kind of terrifying.”

Servant Season 3 premieres on January 21 on Apple TV.