Royal fans wish King Charles a ‘speedy recovery’ after cancer diagnosis

Buckingham Palace has released information on King Charles and his health in unsettling news.

King Charles was found to have cancer after his procedure for his enlarged prostate. The palace was clear before the King entered the hospital that his condition was benign.

King Charles allowed the information about his prostate surgery to be released to the public the same day, within hours, when everyone learned that Kate Middleton had been hospitalized for abdominal surgery.

This news was told to alleviate concerns when King Charles’ staff started canceling his public appearances, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

Word was released that Prince William will return to his public duties on Wednesday, just ahead of the bombshell news that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

He had been taking time off from his royal diary to help Kate recover and ensure their children’s schedules remained normal for princes and princesses. Then Buckingham Palace released their statement about King Charles.

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6



📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

Fans wish King Charles a ‘speedy recovery’ once news hit that he is now fighting cancer

Piers Morgan posted the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, including the statement from Buckingham Palace. The statement does not specify what kind of cancer King Charles has but that he is undergoing treatment.

Piers Morgan posted the statement about King Charles on his X account. Pic credit: @Piersmorgan/X

Immediately, fans of King Charles started to send him messages responding to the sad news of his diagnosis.

One fan called it “Sad news,” and another wished him a “Speedy recovery,” then called it “Shocking news.” Another said, “Oh. Very Sad.”

Fans react to the news of King Charles having cancer. Pic credit: @piersmorgan/X

One other said, “Cancer, that’s awful.” And another said, “Get well soon, King Charles.”

Fans of King Charles react to his cancer diagnosis. Pic credit: @piersmorgan/X

Queen Camilla has been King Charles’ rock during this time

Queen Camilla has been seen often during this harrowing time for King Charles. She went to the hospital with him and happily gave updates about King Charles to the press and fans.

She has also been performing her public duties without even letting on that her husband has cancer. GEO.TV reports that Queen Camilla has been the monarch’s “rock.”

The Royal family’s Instagram account contains videos of Queen Camilla smiling and being present during her public duties, showing no signs of anxiety or worry for her ailing husband.

She is proving to be a robust support system for King Charles, and everyone wishes them both the best during this challenging time.