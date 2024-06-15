Royal expert finds this ‘disturbing’ for Prince Harry ahead of Father’s Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been invited to the Trooping of the Colours in the United Kingdom to celebrate King Charles’ birthday.

Because they were not invited, it is also a good bet that Prince Harry will not see his father on Father’s Day this year.

The last time Prince Harry saw his father was a short visit when he flew to the United Kingdom and back within the timespan of a day or so.

It was just after the King announced that cancer was found, and Prince Harry felt the need to see his dad, but a long visit was not in the King’s schedule.

Sadly, the last time Prince Harry was in the United Kingdom for an Invictus Games event, he could not see his dad either.

Father’s Day is typically spent with fathers and their children, celebrating their fantastic job raising their families. Still, Prince Harry has been estranged from him much like Meghan Markle remains estranged from her father.

A royal expert calls this detail ‘slightly disturbing’ concerning Prince Harry

Louella Alderson, a relationship expert, told the Mirror that Meghan Markle had been estranged from her father, Thomas Markle, and is “likely beyond repair,” citing unresolved issues.

Meghan is also not close to any of her Suits co-stars and seems to keep her circle of friends and family small. One of her co-stars, Patrick J. Adams, told Express he has zero communications with Meghan.

This estrangement from friends and family is also starting to be the case with Prince Harry, and it has concerned a royal expert, Robert Eden.

Prince Harry is not connecting with his father or brother, Prince William, and even skipping the weddings of lifelong friends like Hugh Grosvenor, The Duke of Westminster.

When Harry skipped this wedding, even though the Duke was the godfather to his son, Archie, like he was to Prince William’s son George, Richard Eden called it “very significant” on Palace Confidential.

Richard Eden, a royal expert, also raised a red flag for Prince Harry at Palace Confidential, saying he had never met Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle. Richard called it “slightly disturbing” that Harry had never met his father-in-law.

Prince Harry will stay estranged from his dad and brother if he does not start actively trying to turn things around.

King Charles at the Trooping of the Colour

Prince Harry or Meghan Markle were last seen at the monarch’s birthday celebration in 2019. That particular event was to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth’s birthday.

King Charles was present with Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their three children.

Royal fans can only hope that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be on the Buckingham Palace balcony next year with the rest of the family.