Rosanne Cash’s daughter slammed for wearing face mask on a shopping trip

One of Rosanne Cash’s daughters was shopping in Nashville when a man verbally attacked her for wearing a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The daughter of country music legend Johnny Cash took to Twitter to slam the man’s “ignorance” when it comes to his comments.

Rosanne Cash’s daughter attacked

According to Cash, her daughter lives in Nashville and went to buy groceries.

As a responsible person, her daughter wore a face mask as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for protection from the possible spread of coronavirus.

However, it didn’t go well for her when a man in the grocery store verbally attacked her, yelling out that she was a “liberal pu**y.”

Rosanne explained why this was completely ignorant of the man. She revealed her daughter was part of the high-risk group for death due to COVID-19 complications.

“She nearly died of H1N1. She was in the ICU for a week, on a ventilator for 3 days. She CANNOT get covid. The ignorance & hatred is so painful. She’s trying to survive.”

When one Twitter user accused Cash of lying about the entire situation, she commented back and not only let him know that his refusal to believe the story says a lot about him but also revealed that the incident happened at the Green Hills Kroger.

While the man on Twitter refused to believe it, there have been several videos circulating online of people calling out and attacking others for wearing masks in public.

Rosanne Cash Twitter followers show sympathy

While there was the one comment from the denier, many of Rosanne Cash’s followers and fans on Twitter were there to lend their support.

The tweet already has an astonishing 44,500 retweets and over 226,000 likes from Twitter users. The comments also show that Cash is not alone.

Former Democratic Party Chair Chris D. Jackson responded that his father takes chemo each month and his mom as MS, so he buys their groceries for them due to people refusing to take precautions because COVID-19 would kill them.

I go and buy groceries for my mom and dad. Dad takes chemo each month and my mother has MS. Needless to say neither can get COVID-19. I recently had someone come up to me and ask why I was wearing a mask. The ignorance is amazing. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 26, 2020

New York Times bestselling author Kurt Eichenwald gave some advice to people. When someone starts to act out against them fort wearing a mask, the person should just say “I work in a Covid unit” and then watch them all scatter.

I have found among the idiots what works is to say: "I work in a Covid unit. So I would stand back unless you want to be infected." They scatter. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 26, 2020

There is no word on which daughter Cash was referring to. She has four daughters with former husband Rodney Crowell — Caitlin, Chelsea, Carrie, and Hannah.