Romy and Michele fans freak out when Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow take stage at SAG Awards

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reunited at the SAG Awards on February 27 to present an award. Pic credit: TBS

Fans of the 1997 comedy Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion were treated to a mini-reunion of Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday as they teamed up to present an award.

Although it’s been 25 years since the film was released, the film has a cult following, and fans were delighted to see the duo reunited and still looking as cute as ever.

What happened at the SAG Awards?

Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow presented the SAG Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series on February 27 at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. They walked on stage to the 1983 hit song Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper, the same song their characters danced to at their high school reunion 25 years before.

“You look cute,” Mira said to her onscreen BFF.

‘”I know, thanks. So do you, of course,” Lisa modestly replied. She then asked Mira, “Do you think this is the cutest anyone’s ever looked at an awards show?”

Mira replied, “Oh, totally. I just realized this, we’re wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles.”

“You are so right. You are so right and these cast ensembles are so hilarious, and you knew that ensemble had two meanings. Okay, you’re a genius,” Michele declared.

They did both look very cute, and were even decked out in the same colors that they were wearing in the 1997 film, with Lisa pretty in pink and Mira beautiful in blue.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When it came time to present and announce the winner, Mira Sorvino pulled out a stack of Post-its and acted like the nominees were actually written on the Post-its.

Post-its, of course, play a major role in the film because the two concoct a story saying they invented Post-its to impress their classmates.

The SAG Award for best comedy series ensemble ultimately went to Ted Lasso. Other nominations included in the category included Only Murders in the Building, Hacks, The Great, and The Kominsky Method.

Lisa Kudrow & Mira Sorvino Have Romy And Michele Reunion At SAGs!

Watch this video on YouTube

Fans react to the reunion

Buzzfeed community manager Spencer Althouse posted the photo of the two actresses on his Twitter account.

“Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino giving us this Romy and Michele reunion…in matching pink and blue! LOVE,” Spencer tweeted.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino giving us this Romy and Michele reunion…in matching pink and blue! LOVE. pic.twitter.com/mVqvmO7Kx9 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 28, 2022

Spencer received a lot of replies hoping for a sequel someday. Fans are not the only ones clamoring for a sequel. During a virtual gala streamed by Variety in 2020, Mira expressed that both stars are interested in the prospect.

“I would be so grateful if they would decide to do it. I know that Lisa and that [screenwriter] Robin Schiff is interested in it.”

The actress continued, “I love Lisa and I would do anything just to work with her again in any capacity. That would be a joy.”

Mira Sorvino posted an alternate photo of the duo to her Instagram account, which also received thousands of likes: “The ❤️💗 never dies! The Michele to my Romy, 😘” wrote Mira.

What is Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion about?

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion is a 1997 comedy directed by David Mirkin (who also directed Heartbreakers). The film centers on BFFs Romy White (played by Mira Sorvino) and Michele Weinberger (played by Lisa Kudrow) as they gear up to impress their former classmates at their high school reunion.

Romy and Michele grew up in Tucson, Arizona, and were picked on by the popular crowd, the A-Group. After high school, they moved to Venice Beach, California, and never looked back.

Unfortunately, they’re a bit down on their luck with boyfriends (both are single) and jobs (Romy is a cashier for a Jaguar dealership; Michele is unemployed). But when their alma mater, Sagebrush High School, hosts their ten-year high school reunion, Romy wants to go. She sees this as a way to impress the former classmates that picked on them a decade ago.

They know they’re not going to impress everyone with their current situation, though, so they decide to invent a story that they were successful businesswomen who invented Post-its, thinking no one would know who the real inventor was on such an everyday product.

On the way there, Romy and Michele get into a major fight trying to iron out the details of their story and declare that once they get to the reunion, they would be going their own separate ways.

The truth unraveled at the reunion when former classmate Heather (played by Janeane Garofalo) spilled the beans that Post-its were actually invented by a man named Arthur Fry, which she learned in business school.

The two best friends are briefly humiliated but then realized that they really didn’t care what their former classmates thought of them. They also make up for the previous fight they had. They give the popular crowd a piece of their mind before leaving the reunion.

The film also includes the talents of stars such as Alan Cumming, Camryn Manheim, Justin Theroux, and Julia Campbell.

Fans old and new can still find Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion on Google Play, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.