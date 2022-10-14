Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, has died at age 72

The late actor Robbie Coltrane at the BFI London Film Festival closing gala at Leicester Square. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, best known as Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, has died at age 72.

Coltrane, whose real name was Anthony Robert McMillan, starred as Valentin Zukovsky in the James Bond movies GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough opposite Pierce Brosnan before the Harry Potter films skyrocketed him to international fame.

The late actor recently appeared in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts television special that marked 20 years since the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone alongside his cast mates.

Coltrane’s performance as the half-giant, half-wizard, endeared him to Harry Potter fans. His heartwarming performances as a friendly giant and ally of Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter also earned him critical praise.

He starred in all eight of the classic fantasy films that grossed $7.7 billion worldwide for about ten years.

In Britain, Coltrane was also an acclaimed TV star for his role as forensic psychologist Dr. Edward ‘Fitz’ Coltrane in the crime series Cracker. He earned three BAFTA awards for best actor.

In a statement, his agent confirmed the beloved actor died in a hospital near Falkirk in Scotland, according to the BBC. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Tributes pour in for Robbie Coltrane

Numerous fans have honored Coltrane following the devastating news of his death.

One fan shared a drawing of the beloved actor as Hagrid in a tweet, “RIP Robbie Coltrane. You will be our Hagrid, Always,” the person wrote.

Many fans have shared an emotional clip of Coltrane from the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts in which he discusses the legacy of Hagrid for future generations and not being alive to see it.

“Thank you Robbie Coltrane for leaving us with Hagrid forever, you were a treasure,” a fan wrote in a tweet.

The Wizarding World Twitter page honored the late actor and praised his performance as Hagrid.

The page wrote, “We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films. He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed.”

The author of Harry Potter, J.K Rowling, shared a photo of the pair, praising his talent and reminiscing about the laughs they shared in a touching tribute.

Robbie Coltrane was honored by the late Queen Elizabeth II

Coltrane’s contribution to the British film industry was acknowledged by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

He was awarded the OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the 2006 New Year Honours for his services to drama.

Coltrane is survived by his two adult children a son and a daughter he shared with his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell.