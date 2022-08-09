Rita Ora and Taika Waititi quietly married in London ceremony

Director Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora got married. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Love is in the air for Taika Waititi and Rita Ora because the couple reportedly secretly wed.

Rita and Taika allegedly married in an intimate ceremony in London, and the How We Do singer will now go by “Mrs. Waititi-Ora.”

This marriage is the second marriage for Taika, who was previously married to fellow film producer Chelsea Winstanley and welcomed two children. Rita Ora had many high-profile relationships, including Rob Kardashian and Calvin Harris, but has never married.

The news comes two months after the engagement between Rita and Taika went public.

The UK Sun reported in June that Taika and Rita got engaged and planned a low-key ceremony for the summer to be followed by a celeb-studded event.

Taika and Rita began dating a year and a half ago but have been friends for four years. Rita and Taika grew close while filming the Australian version of The Voice, where she worked as a judge in the singing competition. Taika and Rita made their red carpet debut in August of 2021 on the red carpet of The Suicide Squad.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi secretly marry in London

A source told The Sun UK, “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are.”

The source explained that Rita and Taika wish to keep the relationship relatively private. They explained, “Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The source continued, “A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine.”

Now, it is back to the studio for hard-working Rita. The source concluded, “Rita’s already back in the studio working on her third album, with her latest session being with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus’ writer Rollo.”

Taika Waititi, Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson kiss

An intimate moment shared by Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, and Tessa Thompson went viral last year around the time Rita and Taika went public.

Paparazzi caught Taika, Rita, and Tessa engaged in a three-way kiss outside the Thor: Love and Thunder director’s mansion in Sydney.

The three kissed after a late-night party spilled over into the daytime.

Taika addressed the photos telling the Sydney Morning Herald. “I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. And also, ‘Is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”