Rihanna responds to pregnancy rumors with hilarious DM to a fan

As Rihanna became a national hero in her nation of Barbados, social media was rife with pregnancy rumors.

The singer is no stranger to being subject to rumors about having a baby on the way and has recently been modeling clothes from her Fenty X Savage line.

Internet sleuths claimed they spotted a baby bump and a viral post on Twitter announced that the legendary singer is expecting.

The Twitter post, which you can view below, came from a verified account, crediting the claim.

The 33-year-old singer has been in a relationship with rapper ASAP Rocky and the couple were first linked in late 2020 but have been associates for longer.

The NYC rapper was featured on the remix of Cockiness (Love It) from her 2011 Talk That Talk. In addition, Riri appeared in Rocky’s video for his 2013 single Fashion Killa.

Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky. pic.twitter.com/rgMWYzLdKH — The Academy (@BenjaminEnfield) November 30, 2021

Rihanna answers a fan question about her alleged pregnancy

After social media went wild with Rihanna’s pregnancy memes, a fan who goes by the name Jen took the initiative to message the singer directly and got a response.

Jen shared the Instagram exchange with the Umbrella singer. She wrote the following to Rihanna:

“Can I come to the baby shower sis!? 💀❤️ True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now 😂💀”

Rihanna responded:

“Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol.”

Jen captioned the Instagram post:

“😂😂😂 her uterus said ‘stay out of my damn business’ 💀😎 I spit my water out when she said ‘the first 10 baby showers’💀💀😭 regardless i’m happy for her either way she’s living life to the fullest! ❤️👸🏾👑 #riri #loveya”

The DM appears to come from Rihanna’s official Instagram account.

Rihanna has opened up about wanting children

In a 2020 interview with British Vogue, Rihanna spoke about her desire to have children when asked where she sees herself in 10 years.

“Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient,” she quipped.

“I’ll have kids—three or four of ’em,” she added, referencing how many children she wants.

In addition, the billionaire singer is open to taking the journey on her own if she doesn’t find the right partner.

When questioned on if that’s a path she’d be willing to take, she responded, “Hell, yeah.”

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love,” she added

It is unclear if she was dating ASAP Rocky when she sat down for the interview.