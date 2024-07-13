Richard Simmons dead at 76: Fitness icon passes away at LA home

Renowned fitness guru Richard Simmons has died at the age of 76 on July 13, 2024.

The weight loss guru, born Milton Teagle Simmons, passed away at his Los Angeles home just two days after celebrating his birthday.

Authorities responded to a call from his housekeeper shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to TMZ.

No foul play is suspected, and police are treating it as a natural death.

In recent weeks, Simmons had been active on social media, expressing gratitude for the birthday wishes he received.

He wrote, “Thank you… I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday.”

His last social media update was published today with a post reading, “Hello gorgeous! Please don’t rain on my parade.”

Hello gorgeous! Please don’t rain on my parade. pic.twitter.com/Wvh1WvMAqT — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) July 13, 2024

Richard Simmons ‘disappearance’ scandal led to media frenzy

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1948, Simmons attended Florida State University, earning a Bachelor’s degree in art before moving to Los Angeles in the 1970s.

He struggled with obesity during his childhood, and his interest in fitness helped him lose over 100 pounds.

Simmons was celebrated for his eccentric, flamboyant, and energetic personality. He promoted weight-loss programs, most famously through his Sweatin’ to the Oldies aerobics videos.

Simmons had not been seen publicly since February 2014, leading to concern and speculation about his well-being. In March 2016, rumors surfaced that he was being held hostage by his housekeeper, which he denied in an audio interview on the Today Show.

Later that year, his gym closed without public announcement. In March 2017, Los Angeles Police Department detectives conducted a welfare check, confirming he was perfectly fine and was not being held against his will.

Richard Simmons’s rise to fame

He rose to fame in the 1970s and ’80s by opening a series of gyms, including The Anatomy Asylum in Los Angeles. Over his career, he released numerous fitness tapes and DVDs, including popular titles like Sweatin’ to the Oldies, Party off the Pounds, and Blast Off.

Simmons gained media attention thanks to his successful health club, which was first featured on Real People, showing him in action. He later made guest appearances on various TV series, such as Nickelodeon’s Figure It Out and Battlestars, and secured a recurring role as himself on General Hospital.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, his YouTube channel was refreshed with archival exercise videos.

Simmons was not married and did not have any children.