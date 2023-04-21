RHONJ: Caroline Manzo’s son Albie is engaged

He starred in the Bravo series Married to Manzo, and now, Albie Manzo will be having a marriage of his own.

This week, The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum proposed to longtime girlfriend Chelsea DeMonaco, who accepted the proposal.

It all went down on Wednesday evening at an Italian restaurant called Augustino’s in New Jersey.

Albie reportedly told Chelsea they were going to a restaurant to celebrate his father, Albert Manzo’s birthday.

Chelsea was in for a surprise when she learned that the dinner was actually an engagement party. Even better, her friends and family were in attendance for the event.

Albie’s proud mother, Caroline Manzo, headed to social media to share the exciting news.

Caroline Manzo shares exciting Albie Manzo engagement news

Caroline posted a picture featuring Albie and his new fiancee, with a sparkling ring in full view. Albie and Chelsea sat close at a dinner table after the big proposal went off without a hitch.

In a caption accompanying the post, Caroline provided some details for curious fans.

Caroline’s caption read, “She said YES!!!! Congratulations to @albiemanzo and @chelseademonaco on their engagement! We love you both to bits and are excited for this new chapter in all of our lives. Wedding bells will be ringing!!!! 💍❤️❤️.”

Caroline received a ton of well-wishes for the big news.

Caroline Manzo most likely won’t return to RHONJ or RHUGT

Fans hoping to see Caroline on Bravo again will probably not get their wish.

Last month Caroline appeared on New York Live, just one month after an incident with Brandi Glanville happened while filming.

She went on the morning series to promote Season 2 of her YouTube cooking show, Food, Love, and Chaos. In addition, she discussed her highly-anticipated return to reality TV via Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4.

Caroline joined the cast of the Peacock show with other Bravo stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi, Alex McCord, Eva Marcille, and Phaedra Parks.

However, Caroline’s illustrious return left quite a bit to be desired.

Caroline revealed in her New York Live interview, “I can’t say much, only because it’s not good for my headspace, but it took a lot for me to go back there.”

She added, “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for me that way.”

The mother of three likely referred to the incident during filming, where Brandi allegedly touched Caroline without her consent, which led to both women leaving Marrakesh, where RHUGT filmed in January.

However, with Albie’s engagement news, fans have to wonder if a Bravo special might be on the horizon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.