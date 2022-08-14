Reese Witherspoon shows off look-a-like daughter Ava as they enjoy dinner

Reese Witherspoon at the premiere of A Wrinkle In Time in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Galaxy/StarMaxWorldwide

Reese Witherspoon went on a dinner date with her look-a-like daughter Ava Phillippe.

Witherspoon has been keeping busy as both a movie producer and actor. She is set to produce and star in three Netflix movies.

She is also reprising her role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3 and will serve as an executive producer for six television series on multiple streaming platforms.

Last year, Forbes named her the world’s richest actress with an estimated net worth of $400 million after selling a stake in her media company Hello Sunshine.

The media production company, which focuses on women-driven stories, has produced hits such as the TV series Big Little Lies and David Fincher’s movie Gone Girl.

Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon recently made his acting debut in Season 3 of Never Have I Ever.

Reese Witherspoon twins with his daughter Ava for a dinner date

Reese Witherspoon shared a photo on Instagram with her 28.2 million Instagram followers.

“Love my dinner date 🌸💖,” she wrote in the caption.

Ava stunned in a white vest while Reese rocked a black shirt as they both let their blonde flow.

Last month, she shared another beautiful photo with her look-a-like daughter.

“Love sharing sunsets with my girl 💞*esp when she fixes my makeup 🥰,” she wrote in the caption.

The pair smiled as they posed for the photo on a picturesque beach for a backdrop.

Ava Phillippe is a model who has worked with Beyonce’s Ivy Park and her mother’s line Draper James.

Reese Witherspoon opens up about raising her daughter without support

Witherspoon spoke about raising Ava after getting pregnant at 22 years old.

“I did not have a lot of support with my first baby, and I learned really early, like, this is not going to work,” she said during an episode of the podcast via Armchair Expert.

Reese shares two children with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, Ava, and their second child, Deacon, who recently made his acting debut.

The former couple split in 2008, and she gave birth to her third child, Tennessee, with her husband, Jim Toth.

Reese recalled Ava having sleeping issues and said she was trying to “muscle through for five months with Ava, just not sleeping, and [she] became delirious,” according to Buzzfeed.

“I was lucky enough to have money saved, and I didn’t have to work,” she said. “But it’s just not a one-person job. I would even say it’s not a two-person job.”

The actress revealed that she had already had some success in Hollywood and had enough savings not to struggle financially.