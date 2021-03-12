Ree Drummond updates fans on husband Ladd and nephew Caleb after car crash near family ranch

Ree Drummond updated fans after her husband Ladd and nephew were involved in a crash. Pic credit: @NCBA’s Cattlemen to Cattlemen/YouTube

On Thursday, Ree Drummond shared an update on her husband, Ladd, and nephew Caleb following a crash near the family ranch on Wednesday.

Drummond, a food blogger and TV personality, known for her TV show, The Pioneer Woman on Food Network, took to Facebook earlier today to thank her fans for their prayers for her family.

She then announced that Ladd and Caleb were recovering in the hospital following Wednesday’s accident near the family ranch in Osage County, Oklahoma.

She expressed optimism that both men will both be okay.

“I want to thank you all for your prayers for our family, ” Drummond wrote on Facebook (see below). “Caleb and Ladd are in the hospital, but we think they will both be okay. As a family we are giving thanks today, knowing things could have been much worse.”

Ladd and Caleb were involved in a ‘head-on collision’

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report said the accident occurred on Wednesday around 1:43 p.m., according to People.

The accident happened while Ladd and Caleb were responding to a fire outbreak that was threatening their ranch near Pawhuska in northeastern Oklahoma.

Ladd, 57, was driving a fire truck northbound on a road when he was involved in a head-on collision with Caleb’s fire truck traveling in the opposite direction.

The collision happened under conditions of “high winds” that reduced visibility.

Both men weren’t wearing seat belts at the time of the collision and Caleb, 21, was reportedly thrown about “70 feet from point of rest.”

The young man was admitted to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa with serious injuries to his head, arm, and leg, according to the police report.

He also reportedly suffered internal injuries and was admitted in a critical condition.

Who is Ree Drummond?

Ree Drummond, whose birth name was Anne-Marie Smith, was born in January 1969 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She is known for her blog, The Pioneer Woman where she documents her life as a ranch wife and mom.

Her blog won the Weblog of the Year award in 2009.

She is also known for her TV show, The Pioneer Woman. It premiered on the Food Network in 2011.

Drummond has also appeared on many TV shows, including The View, The Dr. Oz Show, Today, and Good Morning America, according to IMDb.

She has also been featured in many lifestyle magazines, including Southern Living. She is the author of numerous books, including an autobiography, cookbooks, and children’s books.

Ree and Ladd Drummond tied the knot in September 1996 and share four children.