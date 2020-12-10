Rapper Zoey Dollaz shot multiple times in Miami: Is thought to be in stable condition

Haitian-American rapper Zoey Dollaz was shot multiple times in Miami late last night.

Reports indicate that the rapper survived the attack and is in stable condition.

The 30-year-old Blow A Check singer was reportedly on his way to the Booby Trap On The River strip club near the Miami airport when he was shot.

Reports are somewhat mixed, with some sources stating he was shot several times in the strip club’s lobby, whereas other sources say he was on the way to the club when he was shot.

Florida based music journalist, Tony M Centino, confirmed the news that Dollaz had been shot.

He wrote on Twitter: “I know he’ll pull through and recover quickly. Praying for him and his family.”

Zoey Dollaz thought to be in a stable condition

Centino wrote: “My sources say Zoey is doing fine after he was shot multiple times while on his way to Booby Trap in Miami last night.”

There has been no word from the rapper himself on any of his social media accounts.

Centino took to Twitter again to write: “Hopefully he’ll be well enough to tell us what happened in his own words. Personally, I’d feel better hearing it directly from him than an IG blog.”

Fans sent best wishes to Zoey Dollaz on social media

Fans have taken to social media to send their best wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery. Due to the lack of detail on his health, many fans expressed concern about not knowing the rapper’s true condition.

Jessica Fyre asked her 52,000 followers if “anyone have any news on @ZoeyDollaz???!!! This can’t be happening! Why lord!”

She later paid tribute to Zoey by stating that “all [he had] been doing for the last year is making things happen in Haiti Flag of Haiti building and cleaning up his home town. I truly hope he pulls thru. He’s one of the realest people I know and love man… this is horrible.”

Chad Johnson, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals, tweeted his support, “Prayers up for my young bull @ZoeyDollaz.”

DJ Kam Bennett also wrote: “praying for you brotha.”

Other fans have taken to Dollaz’s Twitter and Instagram feed to leave comments such as “get well soon” and “praying for you,” and stay strong big bro.”

Last year Florida’s News 6 WKMG reported that the Miami Herald had said the police considered the Booby Trap club “to be the country’s most crime-ridden strip club, with its history of shootings, slayings, drug sales and assaults.”

There has been a surge in shootings in the rap community in recent weeks; at the end of last month, up-and-coming New Jersey-based rapper Tripple Beanz was shot dead on a busy street in broad daylight as went to get into his car.

King Von was recently murdered outside an Atlanta, Georgia, nightclub, reportedly by members of a rival crew. He was killed during a shootout in which several cops were involved.

Today, there are reports that Kewon Dontrell White has been arrested concerning the murder of rapper Mo3.