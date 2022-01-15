Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh killed in a drive-by shooting, children in the car narrowly escaped gunfire

Wavy Navy Pooh was shot while driving near the Miami Zoo. Pic credit: Wavy Navy Pooh/YouTube

Wavy Navy Pooh, a 28-year-old Miami rapper, while shot to death on Friday evening, according to multiple sources.

His two young children and a woman were in the car, which was riddled with bullets, and they narrowly escaped the gunfire.

He was quickly identified on social media as the shooting victim before law enforcement sources confirmed the news to the Miami Herald.

The rapper, real name Shandler Beaubien, was ambushed on Southwest 152nd Street and 127th Avenue, near Zoo Miami.

Dashcam audio reportedly caught the hail of gunfire from the fatal shooting and has circulated on social media.

Beaubien was an up-and-coming rap artist signed to Quality Control Music – the record label for rappers such as The Migos and Lil Baby.

The CEO of the label, known as Q, confirmed his death with an Instagram post.

“Sad Day Bra. May God Keep Your Family,” the caption reads.

The social media post did not mention the shooting. However, the social media page for the record label put out a full statement on the young rapper’s death.

“It is with great sadness we announce the loss of one of our beloved artist, Wavy Navy Pooh,” the statement read.

It continued, “Wavy put his heart and soul into his music. He believed in giving back to his community as well as sharing his hardships through his music. Wavy, your Quality Control family loves you and will forever miss you. Your Life was a blessing and will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Wavy Navy Pooh’s two children narrowly escaped the hail of gunfire

According to police, the slain rapper was driving a Toyota Camry and stopped at an intersection when a gray Lexus pulled on his side and opened fire, fatally shooting the Miami rapper.

His one-year-old baby boy, a five-year-old son, and an unidentified adult woman were unharmed in the back seat.

The infant escaped harm on his birthday, a police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta told the Herald.

Miami Dade reporter David Ovalle said that the kids were caught in the ambush and narrowly escaped bullets. In addition, he said local law enforcement is preparing for retaliatory attacks.

The Miami rapper had survived a previous shooting

Previously, Wavy Navy Pooh was wounded in a shooting in May 2020.

He was shot in the leg and reportedly returned fire in self-defense.

Wavy released his debut album Murder Is a Major Issue in 2020, supported by a single of the same name — his biggest song.