Rapper Lil Kawaii death: Lil Tracy affiliate reportedly dead from drug overdose

Lil Kawaii in a 2018 music video. The rapper has passed away on Friday. Pic credit: Lil Kawaii/YouTube.

Rapper Lil Kawaii, one of Lil Tracy’s collaborators, has reportedly died. Several associates on social media have confirmed his death.

The rapper’s, whose real name is Fabian Martinez, death has been attributed to fentanyl-laced drugs. However, this is yet to be confirmed.

Lil Tracy took to Instagram Live shortly after the death of Martinez, urging his fans not to use “fake drugs.”

Music artist Lalonie Davis, better known as Slaylonie, claimed that Lil Kawaii’s cause of death was a drug overdose.

“Three days ago, my friend Inju passed away from an overdose. Last night, I hosted her vigil. This morning, I woke up to the news of another friend dying from an overdose,” Slaylonie penned.

“Please take care of your friends & keep them safe. Wouldn’t wish this pain on anyone. RIP INJU & RIP LIL KAWAII,” she concluded.

Pic credit: @SLAYLONIE/Twitter.

Lil Kawaii was an emo rapper who was associated with GothBoiClique — an emo Hip Hop collective. Lil Tracy and the late Lil Peep are the best-known members of the Los Angeles-based group.

Although Kawaii was not an official member of GothBoieClique, he collaborated with Lil Tracy on I Love My Fans but was removed from the official version.

Instead, the late rapper independently released music and collaborated with Tracy on other records, some of which are unreleased.

Tributes pour in for Lil Kawaii

Lil Tracy paid tribute to Kawaii on his Instagram page with the following caption.

“I can’t believe [you’re] gone. I love you so much you [were] my real twin brother dead ass slept on floors together all types of shit I love you forever my twin RIP LIL KAWAII,” Lil Tracy wrote.

Kyle Perera, an A&R for Los Angeles-based independent record label Cleopatra Records, released a statement on social media in the wake of Martinez’s death.

“R.I.P. Lil Kawaii , we had a lot planned together & you were super talented. One of the nicest artist I’ve ever met & a big Cleo supporter [heart broken emoji],” the official record company’s account tweeted.

R.I.P. Lil Kawaii , we had a lot planned together & you were super talented. One of the nicest artist I’ve ever met & a big Cleo supporter 💔 – Kyle Perera pic.twitter.com/jjj7gjQbtv — Cleopatra Records (@CleopatraRecord) August 27, 2021

Lil Kawaii was working on an album

According to his Instagram page, Kawaii was working on his debut album last week.

The late rapper frequently rapped about his drug use and was active on social media before his untimely death.

Several emo rappers have been widely criticized for the promotion of drug use in their music.

Lil Peep was found dead on his tour bus on November 15, 2017. As previously reported, Lil Peep claimed to have ingested several drugs leading up to his death and recorded himself attempting to take several unidentified pills.