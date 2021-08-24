R5 Homixide death: Atlanta rapper is dead at age 22

Rising Atlanta rapper R5 has died from suicide. Pic credit: r5_homixide/Instagram

Rapper R5 Homixide has died at age 22, according to his family, friends, and associates.

Rapper Problem Child, a friend of the late R5, confirmed his death on social media. “Who tf gone watch my back now [several broken heart emojis], he wrote on Instagram, adding: “Take me with you twin.”

No cause of death has been determined at the time of writing this report. Homixide is rumored to have committed suicide; no official statement has been released to the media.

However, associates and family members of R5 say he committed suicide.

R5 Homixide, real name Rashad Dowdy, was an upcoming Atlanta rapper and was reportedly a friend of Playboi Carti.

Carti mentions R5 is his song titled Stop Breathing from his latest album Whole Lotta Red.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Homixide is best known for his singles Lion Heart and Can’t Hang.

R5 Homixide hadn’t posted on Instagram for two weeks

In the weeks leading up to his death, R5 had not been active on social media. However, in his last Instagram post, he previews a song that he appears to be working on in the studio.

The Instagram post is a tribute to his incarcerated friends. There are no signs on social media that the 22-year-old rapper was struggling with his mental health.

In mid-July, he released his last single, Lion Heart, and the song received good reviews from his fanbase.

Atlanta rapper’s brother says he committed suicide

R5’s brother, who goes by j.shepphard on Instagram, wrote a tribute. He confirms that he spoke to the late rapper on the day he died.

“I’m not ready, but here I go, I ain’t posting all our pictures. Man, I’m sitting here trying to write something for this post, but every time I began crying again just thinking about you. NEVER in a million years knew that our last conversation was gone be today. You broke me officially, permanently, and emotionally.”

His brother also confirms the rumor that R5 committed suicide as he expressed his grief.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be the same again, you was my twin anything I needed you gave me, you taught me so much stuff after pops died u stepped up like a big Brudda posed to, I’m sorry bra I could’ve helped you!! What I’m posed to do now??? WHY YOU TAKE YO OWN LIFE you know I would’ve did whatever. Can you please come back to me. I LOVE YOU FOREVER ❤️ watch over me baby boy.. @r5_homixide”

Several tributes poured in for the upcoming Atlanta rapper, whose full potential may not be realized following his tragic death.

R5 is survived by his brother, mother, and music. He was reportedly 22 years old.