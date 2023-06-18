Quincy Jones hospitalized for ‘medical emergency’

Record producer, songwriter, and composer Quincy Jones was rushed to the hospital for a “medical emergency” this weekend due to concerns about his health.

The 90-year-old Grammy Legend Award recipient reportedly went to the emergency room after calling 911 for assistance.

Based on reports, Jones called 911 for help, with paramedics showing up at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon to take him to the hospital.

A representative for Jones later commented about the music legend’s situation and current condition.

He’s well known for his iconic status in the music business as he’s helped with the careers of legends, including the late Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, and Ray Charles.

Due to his work on so many projects, he’s also among the most nominated individuals in the Grammy Awards history and ranks third amongst all-time winners.

Quincy Jones had ‘medical emergency’ requiring hospitalization

First reported by TMZ, Jones called 911 due to an abundance of caution regarding his health after having a bad reaction to some food he’d eaten.

After being transported from his home to a hospital on Saturday, he was checked out by doctors. Fortunately, things were OK, as doctors cleared him to leave the hospital later.

A rep for Jones later told TMZ he was fine and in “great spirits” after his reaction to the food and trip to the hospital. Based on the report, Jones’ rep also indicated the music legend hadn’t lost consciousness at any time.

As of this writing, Jones hasn’t publicly commented about the visit to the emergency room or the food responsible for his decision to call 911.

Jones is known for shaping the careers of music legends

The 90-year-old Jones is a 28-time Grammy winner and has worked with music talents, including Frank Sinatra, Miles Davis, Duke Ellington, Ray Charles, and Michael Jackson.

Jones has an active Instagram of over 965,000 followers and last shared a post on May 25 about the late, great Tina Turner.

In his tribute to Turner, he mentioned working with her on various music, including bringing her to the all-star roster of musicians on We Are the World.

Jones made history in 1971 as the first African American to serve as musical director and composer for the Academy Awards ceremony.

His Grammy tally of 28 ranks him third for Grammys won. Only singer Beyonce Knowles and late conductor George Solti have won more Grammys than Jones.

As of this writing, Jones is also one of only 15 individuals who have received a Grammy Legend Award. Others have included Michael Jackson, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Barbara Streisand, and Elton John.

In addition to music, Jones has also been involved as a producer in television and movies, including a reboot of the popular sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and the upcoming reboot of The Color Purple.