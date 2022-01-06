Queen Elizabeth sent letter to a Kentucky toddler praising her Halloween costume after she dressed up as the monarch

The Queen has sent a letter to Kentucky toddler, one-year-old Jalayne Sutherland, praising her Halloween costume. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

A family from Kentucky was left stunned this week when their toddler daughter received a letter from none other than the Queen of England, Elizabeth II.

Katelyn Sutherland had dressed up her one-year-old daughter, Jalayne Sutherland, as the Queen for Halloween 2021, and she sent some pictures of the tiny royal tot off to Buckingham Palace.

The Sutherland’s never expected a reply, but clearly, the photographs were brought to the attention of the Queen and must have struck a chord because the monarch sent a letter back to Jalayne praising “her splendid outfit.” Her Majesty also included some information about royal pets.

Jalayne’s adorable costume featured a double-breasted overcoat with a matching hat. She added a white wig and some string pearls and posed standing between two corgis to complete her regal look. Corgi dogs are famously the Queen’s favorite breed.

Jalayne received a letter from Windsor Castle

A short time later, a letter arrived from England with fancy-headed paper stating it was from Windsor Castle. The letter was written by the Queen’s lady in waiting, the Hon. Dame Mary Morrison, and started: “The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed.”

“Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit. Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have.”

Katelyn told The Mirror that the biggest inspiration for the outfit was the corgi dogs, who are her “daughter’s best friends.” She added: “We are most definitely fans of the Royal family and truly admire how the Queen walks by faith.”

And it’s no surprise that Katelyn said Jalayne won heaps of praise from her neighbors when she went trick or treating.

It has been a difficult year for Queen Elizabeth

Her Majesty has had a particularly challenging year, and it’s hoped that Jalayne’s costume brought her some joy. The Queen’s husband of 74 years, Prince Philip, passed away last April, and she has just celebrated her first Christmas without him by her side.

The Queen has also suffered from ill-health in recent weeks. Last November, the royal doctors ordered that she take things easy only engage in “light, desk-based duties.” At the time, Prince Charles told a reporter that she was “alright” but admitted that things weren’t easy for his 95-year-old mother.