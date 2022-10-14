Princess Kate proves blue is her color while visiting Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park 

Kate Middleton rocked a blue blazer during a trip with her husband Prince William. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Kate Middleton looked as beautiful as ever as she donned a stylish royal blue blazer while visiting London Olympic Park.

The Princess of Wales stepped outside along with Prince William for a visit to the park to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the sports charity, Coach Core.

Kate wowed the crowd wearing a stunning blue Chanel tweed blazer, which was definitely giving 90s vibes.

The 40-year-old paired the polished blue double-breasted blazer with black piping and buttons and a matching pendant.

Kate finished off the look with long, wide-legged trousers that complemented her fantastic figure.

The mother of three — who shares Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis with her husband William — wore her hair in a perfectly blow-dried style and her makeup was as flawless, as always.

The Prince and Princess looked to be in good spirits despite the recent passing of the former Queen of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed on September 8, 2022.

Kate looked stunning in a blue Chanel blazer. Pic credit: BACKGRID

The next day on September 9, King Charles III appointed Kate and Prince William as Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kate and William have kept a busy schedule since taking up their new titles.

During their visit to East London, the royal couple met some of the young people with whom the charity works with, as Daily Mail reports.

The two even got a taste of the sports sessions offered, with William trying his hand at boxing.

Prince William and Kate share Royal PDA

Earlier this week, fans were delighted when the Princess and her husband were shown to have shared a rare PDA.

In an official photo shared by the Royal family on October 1, taken the day before the Queen’s funeral last month, the Prince and Princess of Wales posed for a new portrait with the new King and Queen Consort.

Despite the somber occasion, both couples smiled for the camera and wrapped an arm around each other.

Last month, on their first trip to Wales since the new king passed down his title, Kate also shared a sweet anecdote with royal fans about her children.

A now viral video shows the moment Kate spotted a flag with a photo of her and her now-husband from 2010. She exclaimed, “Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement? We always laugh about this. Although we’ve been married for 11 years, we’ve been together for double that, so it’s extraordinary.”

She continued, “The children look back at the photos and say, ‘Mummy, you look so young!’”