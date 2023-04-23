Prince William teases his ‘greatest regret’ during visit to Birmingham

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked their return to royal duties with a visit to the city of Birmingham in England.

The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke to locals, and William revealed one of his greatest regrets while speaking to a young woman.

According to Hello, William spoke to a dance teacher who works in a center that offers ballet and modern dance classes; he reportedly told her:

“I still wish I’d learned to breakdance. It’s one of my greatest regrets, not learning to breakdance when I was young.”

Middleton and Willam were seen letting their guard down and dancing with locals during a royal tour in Belize last year.

One of the locals praised William’s dance moves, complimenting his rhythm as he shook his hips to the music in the video.

Prince William and Kate Middleton share a birthday tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently shared a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The photograph, which was taken last year, features some of her late monarch’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children noticeably left out.

“Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday. This photograph – showing her with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren – was taken at Balmoral last summer,” the caption reads.

In the stunning photograph, Elizabeth sat in the middle of the couch beside Peter and Autumn Phillip’s daughter Savannah, 12, along with Mia Tindall, 9, and Lucas Tindall, 2.

William and Middleton’s three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, stood behind them, with Isla Phillips, 11, and Lena Tindall, on each side of the coach.

The late monarch’s youngest grandchild, Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Earl of Wessex, 15, the children of Prince Edward and Sophia, Duchess of Edinburgh, stood at the back.

Despite the reported tension between the US-based Sussexes with the royal family, the late Queen Elizabeth maintained a good relationship with Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry asked Queen Elizabeth’s permission to marry Meghan Markle

In his book Spare, Prince Harry recalled asking his late grandmother’s permission to marry Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex wrote that his secretary Jason Knauf reminded him of the rule that he needed the Queen’s permission to wed Markle.

His other secretary Ed Lane Fox helped Harry choose a suitable time to ask, which was a weekend family shooting trip to Sandringham, per PEOPLE.

“I saw her waiting for me to speak and not waiting patiently. Her face radiated: ‘Out with it,'”Harry wrote.

Prince Harry quoted his grandmother saying. “‘Well, then, I suppose I have to say yes,'” after he popped the question.

Harry added that he was worried about the cryptic blessing before thanking his late grandmother for her blessing.