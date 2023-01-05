Prince Harry takes aim at ‘archnemesis’ brother Prince William in Spare memoir

Prince Harry is opening up about his tumultuous relationship with his brother William. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

In a shocking reveal in his upcoming memoir Spare, Prince Harry described his brother Prince William as both his “beloved brother,” and, “archnemesis.” Harry sat down with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan, to discuss what he meant by that description.

Harry said that he and his brother have always been in competition with each other. He told Michael, “I think it really plays into or is always played by the heir and spare (labels).”

According to 38-year-old Harry, his father, King Charles, labeled him as the “spare” from birth. He said that in 1984, Charles told his then-wife, Princess Diana, “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare.”

Prince Harry also spoke in his book about a physical altercation that occurred between himself and Prince William. Harry claimed that in 2019, William called Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle “difficult,” “rude,” and, “abrasive,” during a visit from William to Nottingham Cottage.

Harry claimed that the conversation then turned physical, with William grabbing Harry by the collar and ripping his necklace before knocking him to the ground. Harry said that when he fell, he landed on the dog’s bowl, breaking it, and the pieces cut into him, leaving abrasions.

Rather than retaliate physically, Harry said he got to his feet and then told William to leave.

Spare will be released in audiobook and hardback next week. Proceeds from the memoir will go to charity.

Prince Harry says dad made cruel jokes about not being his father

In Prince Harry’s new book, he spoke about how King Charles made “sadistic” jokes regarding not being Harry’s real father. Harry said that Charles seemed to enjoy repeating comments that he wasn’t Harry’s dad.

There has been speculation that Prince Harry’s father is Princess Diana’s ex, Major James Hewitt. Harry wrote, “Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d always end with a burst of philosophizing…Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?”

Prince Harry continued, “He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers, Major James Hewitt. One cause of this rumor was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism.”

Though Harry and Charles never discussed the rumors directly, Harry said that his mother didn’t even meet Major Hewitt until after Harry was born. Diana had a five-year relationship with Hewitt beginning in 1986.

Prince Harry said his family has made no efforts to reconcile with him

When asked during an ITV interview whether or not he would attend his father’s upcoming May coronation, Prince Harry said, “The ball is in their court.” Reports have surfaced that say that King Charles did invite Harry and his wife Meghan to the event, which takes place on Harry and Meghan’s son Archie’s fourth birthday.

Harry said that there has been no willingness to reconcile on the part of his family, but he would like to have a relationship with his father and brother. And according to UK sources, King Charles does want to fix things.

There has been no word on William’s stance on reconciliation.